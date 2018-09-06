Mapping a devotee’s journey

It was a marked departure from the routine, when Pooja Kumar Shyam inspired by the 12th century philosopher-saint Madhvacharya teachings chose to work on a thematic dance production. Conceptualised by her mother-in-law Anuradha Shridhar, who delved into the wealth of literature in Kannada, Pooja choreographed a complete Bharatnatyam margam based on the compositions of the Dasas — the singing Bards. She presented this thematic production at Karnataka Sangha school auditorium.

Titled Madhava-Manasa — The Souls Journey to Infinite bliss, the performance followed a devotee’s journey to self-realisation, where he seeks the grace of each god known as Abhimani devatas, who have a systematic role to play in helping the devotee reach the final goal of Para Brahmam.

The presentation began with a traditional pushpanjali in raga Bahudari. The devotee then seeks the grace of Lord Ganapati. Lambodara composed by Jagannatha Dasaru in Nattai was a simple descriptive piece danced by Pooja and a group of girls. The devotee to calm his disturned mind goes to Siva.

Here the dancer captured the iconic form of Lord Siva, the majestic gait of the rishaba, his vahana, in attractive freizes and the story of Ganga’s descent in her sanchari. The devotee compares the turbulent flow of Ganga to the mind and prays to the Lord to control it, like He captured the river in His matted locks.

A talented dancer, trained well under various gurus, Pooja’s well-defined movements and deft footwork made a strong impact in a melodious Darbari Kanada, Kamaleksha Vittala Dasaru song, ‘Kuniyutha Naliyutha baa Shankara’.

Reaching the goal

The tranquil mind yearns for enlightenment and seeks the blessings of Goddess Saraswathi and a guru in the form of Hanuman avatara of Mukhya prana. A composition of Purandaradasa in raga Amritavarshini touched upon a few scenes from the Ramayana.

The devotee, who desires to have a darshan of the Lord, after a long search reaches Udupi and is delighted. Pooja chose a composition of Vadiraja Swami, ‘Neere Thorele Neela Varnana’, and interspersed it with Madhavacharya’s Dwadasha Stotra and presented as a varnam. This ragamalika Talamalika song was composed by Hariprasad and G.Shrikanth.

The Dasavataram episodes were incorporated in the latter half of the song with crisp jathikorvais as nritta sequences, that were performed with vigour by the dancers. Each avatar was danced with simple gestures, formations and episodes; without going into unnecessary details.

The excitement of finding self-realisation was portrayed in the form of a Kanda jathi triputa tala Tillana in Sindhubhairavi.

Madhva Manasa wove an interesting narrative into the margam to convey philosophical thoughts. Pooja’s skilful dancing and the music added to the appeal. The theme has ample scope to be evolved further. Pooja was accompanied by Chetana Devi, Harivullabbhaa Gurumoorthy, Anushaa Kannan, Siavarsha Seetharaman and Vedhavidya Ramesh.