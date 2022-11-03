Manasvini Sharma conveyed the essence of Navarasas

Manasvini portrayed the nine rasas of Sita through episodes from the Ramayana

Manasvini Sharma conveyed the essence of these emotions through her expressions

Grit, passion and determination seemed to triumph at Manasvini Sharma’s dance recital at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan recently, where despite a knee injury, she managed to perform to the best of her abilities.

The powerful voice of the vocalist (S.R. Veeraraghavan) and the inclusion of the keyboard, not usually seen in a Bharatanatyam recital, in the orchestra lent an edge to Bharati’s ‘Aaru Deivangal’ chosen specially (Talamalika) to suit Manasvini’s movements. Bhava was the overriding feature of the piece. It set the tone of the performance that ended with a composition that showcased the nine moods of Sita.

From the Ramayana

Manasvini Sharma. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Guru vandanam sath gurunatha’ in Ragamalika, that delineated the value of guru, was dedicated to the Mahaperiyava. Veeraraghavan’s singing impeccably conveyed the divinity in the lyrics. This was followed by the main piece of the day, ‘Sita Navarasam’ that portrayed the navarasas through episodes from the Ramayana — Sita’s swayamvaram (shringara), Sita asking if they had reached the forest right after coming out of the palace (hasya), the stay at Chitrakoota (shanta and adbhuta), meeting Shoorpanakha (vibhatsya), Ravana abducting Sita (bhayanaka and raudram), Sita talking about Rama’s valour (veera), agni pareeksha (karuna) and the celebration during the Pattabishekam. Manasvini brought out the essence of these emotions through her expressions A thillana (Hindolam, Khanda Jathi Triputa) in praise of Andal rounded off the recital.

The Guru Vandanam, Navarasam and thillana were written and set to music by P.R. Venkata Subramanian. V. Balaji on the mridangam was competent and meshed with the rest of the accompaniments.

Choreographed by guru Lakshmi Kannan, who also wielded the nattuvangam, the programme was presented by Jathiswaraalaya Academy of Dance and Music that trains students in Kathak and Bharatanatyam. Manasvini has also learnt Kathak.

The Chennai-based writer reviews classical dance.