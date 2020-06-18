Dance

Malavika Sarukkai live on Instagram @thehinduweekend

Dancer Malavika Sarukkai

Dancer Malavika Sarukkai  

The Bharatanatyam exponent’s #LockdownWithWeekend session will feature her journey as a solo artiste in the world of dance

Even as Chennai gets ready for yet another lockdown, Bharatanatyam exponent Malavika Sarukkai speaks about how in the past few months, the kalapramanam (meaning pace and rhythm) of her life has slowed down, allowing time for “reflection, introspection and afforded me time to get back to reading. And most importantly, taught me the need to adapt”.

In today’s edition of #LockdownWithWeekend, she will talk about her journey as a solo artiste, adventure and risk-taking, technique, passion and the constant need to refresh one’s creative mind. She will be in conversation with Akhila Krishnamurthy of Aalaap.

This edition of the #LockdownWithWeekend series featuring Malavika Sarukkai is on Thursday, June 18 at 9 pm IST @thehinduweekend.

