Leena Mohanty’s upcoming Odissi performance in Bengaluru, ‘Anurati’, is based on the different kinds of love

Love is an emotion that is deeply entrenched in Odissi. The love and longing – known as shringaram – especially between Radha and Krishna is a theme that the ancient dance form often explores. According to dancer and the artistic director of Bansi Bilas, Leena Mohanty, there are different kinds of shringaram including vatsalya shringaram (a mother’s love for her child,) bhakti shringaram (a devotee’s love for the lord), rati shringaram (the love between man and woman), prakriti shringaram (love for nature) and sakya shringaram (love between friends).

She will explore these various forms of love in her upcoming show, Anurati, at Jagriti Theatre on November 13. Conceptualised by Leena, the performance will also feature Shangita Namasivayam of Kalpana Dance Theatre – Malaysia, and Guru Shri Debasish Mohanty of Debnrutyam Studio – Bangalore.

Asked what spurred her to come up with Anurati, Leena replies, “Over the last three years, the world has been going through the turmoil of COVID-19. In these traumatic times, I thought of staging Anurati as a reminder that love, kindness, gentleness and devotion will prevail despite the disastrous period mankind is going through.”

Love, a complex (and possibly complicated) feeling, is difficult to express through words. Can dance, a nonverbal art form, successfully communicate different kinds of love to its audience?

“Dance is a powerful medium of communication,” replies Shangita. “It is largely nonverbal but with the use of angika abhinaya (hand gestures, eye-and-body movements), vachika abhinaya (music and speech), aharya abinaya (physical appearance, ornaments, and makeup) and satvika abhinaya (facial expressions, and emotions), a dancer is able to express complex actions, emotions and relationships.”

“Sometimes, movement and the expressions of the soul can be way more powerful than words. As illustrated in the Natya Shastra, ‘Yatho Hasta Thatho Drishti, Yatho Drishti Thatho Manah, Yatho Manah Thatho Bhaava, Yatho Bhaava thatho Rasa.’ This means, where the hand goes, there your eyes follow; where your eyes go, there your mind follows; and where your mind is there, rasa or aesthetic flavour blossoms.”

Leena adds, even an audience unfamiliar with the dance form should have no difficulties in following the performance. “ Anurati will feature a sutradhara or story-teller, who will introduce to the audience through narration and movements on what they are about to see and experience, making this presentation accessible, regardless of the degree of their understanding or exposure to the nuances of this dance form.”

Anurati will be on November 13, 7.30 pm at Jagriti Theatre, Bengaluru. Tickets on bookmyshow.com.