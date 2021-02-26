Leela Samson on Rukmini Devi

26 February 2021 10:53 IST

Aalaap, on behalf of senior Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Leela Samson and the Spanda Dance Company, will host a special panel discussion titled ‘Creative Learning,’ to commemorate Rukmini Devi’s birth anniversary on on February 28 at 9 p.m. Curated by Leela Samson, the panel comprises eminent speakers Sumitra M. Gautama, Bombay Jayashri, Sheela Shankar and Priti David.

Dedicated to Rukmini Devi, the discussion will highlight a host of ideas and insights including the different processes of transference of knowledge on the one hand, and the arts and their significance in the development of the child on the other. The discussion will be streamed live on Aalaap’s Facebook page.