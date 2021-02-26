Dance

Leela Samson on Rukmini Devi

Aalaap, on behalf of senior Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Leela Samson and the Spanda Dance Company, will host a special panel discussion titled ‘Creative Learning,’ to commemorate Rukmini Devi’s birth anniversary on on February 28 at 9 p.m. Curated by Leela Samson, the panel comprises eminent speakers Sumitra M. Gautama, Bombay Jayashri, Sheela Shankar and Priti David.

Dedicated to Rukmini Devi, the discussion will highlight a host of ideas and insights including the different processes of transference of knowledge on the one hand, and the arts and their significance in the development of the child on the other. The discussion will be streamed live on Aalaap’s Facebook page.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 10:54:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/dance/leela-samson-on-rukmini-devi/article33939169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY