Vibrant from start to finish: on Lavanya Sankar

Bharatanatyam dancer Lavanya Sankar trained under the doyenne of the Vazhvoor bani, the late K. J. Sarasa. True to the guru, who loved drama and high energy, Lavanya’s performance was defined by her enthusiasm. From start to finish, she was uncompromisingly vigorous. Lavanya is not only a mature dancer but is a teacher as well, having founded the Abhyasa Academy of Classical Dance in Coimbatore in 2004.

Footwork was spot on

Lavanya’s exuberance was established in the opening Suryashtakam (Gambhiranattai, Adi, Adi Shankara, tuned by percussionist K. Parthasarathy), which was interspersed with jathis and swara passages. It is laudable that the dancer’s footwork and timing were spot on, despite the racy pieces in the repertoire. There was no panting and no breaks in between rhythm statements, even during the over-long jathis (Partasarathy). She made it seem so easy.

Despite her natural acting ability, Lavanya’s efficient manner tends to sometimes curtail the reach of the emotive parts. Her orchestral team also did not help in developing or maintaining the mood. The flautist (Atul Kumar) and the percussionist are good musicians on their own, but they did not display sensitivity. They were excitable, and most often at the wrong times, such as during the line about the heroine’s suffering in the padavarnam anupallavi, ‘Mangai naan maiyalaal vaadinen..’, and again, matching rhythm during an intensely devotional keerthana, ‘Kaana vendaamo’ (Sriranjani, Rupaka, Papanasam Sivan). The other members of the orchestra were: Sreedevipriya Sriram (nattuvangam), Pozhakudi G.R. Praveen (vocal) and G.R.S.Murthy (veena).

Lavanya performed a sringara padavarnam ‘Velan idam poi solladi,’ Vachaspati raga, Adi tala, Ku.Ma.Balasubramaniam, after which she presented two devotional pieces, the Sriranjani song and an abhang, ‘Bolava Vittala’ (Bhatiyar, Sant Tukaram). She ended with a flourish with the Kedaram thillana (Adi, Thanjavur Quartet).

There was one moment during the anupallavi of the varnam, ‘Mangai...’ when the dancer says to Subramanya, ‘You already have two wives, why not accept me too?’ with a touch of humour and sarcasm, an unusual point of view, but something which Guru Sarasa did on occasion. The guru certainly lives on in the sishya.