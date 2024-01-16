Lakshmi Viswanathan’s dance repertoire was insipired by music

January 16, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

My sister Lakshmi Viswanathan always felt that her dance was an expression of music, steeped in classicism. She took great efforts to come up with beautiful compositions for her performances.

On her 80th birth anniversary, here’s a tribute to the dancer, abhinaya expert, choreographer, researcher, scholar and writer.

During her arangetram in 1951, at the age of seven, Lakshmi breezed through the traditional Margam. Lakshmi, always keen to improve her dance, found a gem in guru Kancheepuram Ellappa. Under his guidance she became a fine dancer, who had a strong grasp of all aspects of Natya.

In 2021, Lakshmi gave a performance commemorating 70 years of dance. On her return from a plum assignment as cultural Guide at New York World’s fair. Our mother, Alamelu Vishwanathan, also our guide and mentor, wholeheartedly approved of the choice. When she began learning from him, I used to go along. I learnt to sing alarippus (mounted on Tiruppugazh verses), jathiswarams, ragamalika sabdams, pada varnams by the Tanjore Quartet, Huseni Swarajathi ‘Emayaladira’ by Melattur Veerabhadrayya, and Kshetrayya and Sarangapani padams, virutthams and thillanas.

Soon, we had a debut concert, unveiling the new repertoire, and after that there was no looking back. Since the repertoire needed javalis, we approached Mukthama, who readily taught us many delightful javalis.

Slowly and surely, Lakshmi established that her dance music was enriched by traditional compositions; and she set the trend for the revival of rare pada varnams, padams and javalis. She would introduce each piece in fluent English.

When my guru M.L. Vasanthakumari sang ‘Emoko’ in Tillang, an Annamayya sringara pada, ‘Bhajamana Rama’ in Sindhubhairavi, and ‘Enthati kuluke’, a Javali in Kalyani, Lakshmi was quick to get her permission to perform these pieces. As well as a number of ‘manipravala’ padams of Iriyamman thampi and Swathi Tirunal from Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer. And ‘Bhavayami gopala balam’ by Annamayya from MS amma. MS Amma attended Lakshmi’s performance and loved the dance delineation of her favourite song.

