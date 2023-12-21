Krithika Subramaniam’s usual narrative presented in an unusual way

December 21, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

With ‘Sushupthi’, which premiered in the Margazhi festival of Kartik Fine Arts, Namaargam dance company’s Krithika Subramanian moved away from the traditional format of Bharatanatyam to a fluid, semi-abstract form of presentation, blending martial and folk art forms.

Sushupthi is a state of bliss and happiness, a state in which consciousness is separate from the mind. “I am the seed of all existence. There is no being ‘moving or still’ that exists without me,” says Mahavishnu. The thought expressed in these lines formed the premise for ‘Sushupthi’, conceptualised and directed by Krithika. The focus was on presenting the theme in a more contemporary manner by dwelling on the core sthayibhava of each avatar, instead of the usual storytelling format.

Beginning with the visualisation of the churning of the ocean, the narrative then highlighted the process of evolution of the 10 avatars, the power dynamics of the tussle between the devas and asuras churning the ocean, the grace and beauty of goddess Lakshmi emerging from the lotus, and the bhakti and surrender expressed in the story of Prahlada.

Three spotlights were used sensitively to highlight three characters — Krishna, Arjuna and the narrator — as they expressed their emotions in response to the Kurukshetra war. The dramatic visualisation of a group of dancers coming together in an interesting formation to depict the Viswaroopam was further enhanced by two dancers holding a rotating prop in their hands, suggestive of the chakra.

However, the repetitive movements in the use of varied armaments by the dancers during their confrontation with the axe-wielding Parasurama, did not really convey the anger of the avatar. The expressive abhinaya segment to the song ‘Janaki ramana’ by Krithika and Nandini Bharath (direction assistance) was marred by the amateurish formations of friezes by dancers at the back. The vigour and beauty of the movements of dandiya raas was also missing.

Productions that move away from the traditional framework need to focus on the visual aspects. The costumes, especially of the male dancers, were not very aesthetic. The choreography that fused Bharatanatyam with elements of Kalari and Silambattam, worked well only in certain sequences.

In keeping with the theme, the musical score was an eclectic mix of varied genres. The soundscape sustained interest, but the high-pitched rendering by the female singer did not sit too well.

