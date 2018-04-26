Kicking off a trend

Sometimes, where you are least looking for it, is where the dance is. Alan Turing (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) is quoted in the film The Imitation Game, as saying that the people you imagine to be least capable of doing something are the ones who end up doing things no one imagined. Nothing can be closer to the truth.

Imagine the story of three men who were born humble, in small town America. Nearly all of them were accidental performers. All of them had to pitch in to help the fortunes of the families they were born into. Dance was a part of their training, as was music. In all cases, this was at the insistence of their families, and not because they chose to do either.

All three went on to change the narrative of music, film and dance for the world. Their names and their reputations precede them. For who in the world does not know Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly or indeed, Michael Jackson?

As we celebrate World Dance Day, let’s take a moment to understand what their respective contributions were. Aside from their massive successes at the box-office or record sales, each pioneered successive movements in the understanding, contextualising and depiction of dance.

To start with, they were brilliant musicians. In the film Roberta (1935), Fred Astaire is seen in the song (‘I Won't Dance’) as a pianist of virtuosic ability. Astaire, born to immigrant parents and coerced into a family vaudeville act, following the Great Depression, was first the male partner to his talented dancer-sister. In borrowing from different styles — ballet, folk, Latin dances, and of course, developing his own tap dancing style — he showed an intuitive understanding of the fast-evolving template of music. His pairing up with Ginger Rogers is the stuff of legend, not just because it showcased a lead pair's ability to place dance in context — moving with a script, giving it meaning within a story, making it the centrepiece in a plotline, and taking it beyond entertainment into the mainstream narrative.

Gene Kelly, when young, used to be bullied by boys in his neighborhood for taking dance lessons. Almost a century ago, he was to note, how few men took to professional dancing. He excelled at sport, just to be able to hold his own and counteract his bullies. Even in his later years, he gave up his dance coaching studio, discouraged by the lack of men taking it up, and the alarming rate of dropouts as women got older. One wonders if things are much changed.

Kelly’s feat

Gene Kelly was to take ahead the movement of dance into mainstream film that Astaire had begun. He single-handedly transformed the ‘Hollywood Musical,’ again showing prodigious talent in music and filmmaking in addition to choreography. Most significantly, perhaps, he made ballet acceptable for commercial audiences, a feat that still remains feted in the annals of dance and film history.

Donald O'Connor (left), and Gene Kelly

Michael Jackson’s story is so well documented that it would be redundant to delve into any single aspect of it. What he did for music, he did for dance in equal measure. As August Brown was to write in the LA Times in June 2009, “The Moonwalk completely rewrote the book on male sexuality in music...” Every popular music act that followed, Jackson had to live up to the dizzying standards of dance that he set. Again, he almost single-handedly changed the narrative for the depiction of dance in music videos, an idea that still remains unchallenged.

Michael Jackson | Photo Credit: MICHAEL DALDER

All of these artistes were multi-talented. But more than that, they were obsessed with the idea of erasing the borders between artistic forms, always placing dance as the crucible on which everything else balanced. They were uncompromising, but probably also often dispirited by a world that refused to keep pace with their ideologies. The common solution they all found was reinvention. And the ability to place dance in a context that audiences found engaging.

They were musicians, they were dancers. They were actors, they were jugglers. But at the heart of understanding that tenuous link between artistry and consumability, they thrived and left enduring legacies. In Anchors Aweigh (1945), Gene Kelly performs with Jerry (a cartoon mouse) in an unforgettable sequence.

The consummation of dance, animation, filmmaking, storytelling and music is so perfect that it leaves any artiste touched. That is where the point of it all is, where the dance really is.