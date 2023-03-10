Kaleidoscope of dance style at Konark

March 10, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The 33rd edition of the Konark festival (held in December, 2022) that showcased the rich cultural heritage of the region brought together artistes from different dance styles. Every year, the festival, one of the most popular on the country’s cultural calendar, attracts a large number of tourists and dance-lovers from across the globe. Staged in the backdrop of the magnificient Sun temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it fulfills the purpose of making classical arts accessible.

Attended by government dignitaries and eminent artistes, the festival showcased the best of artistes and their choreographic works. The exquisite ambience added to the charm of the presentations.

The inaugural show witnessed Odissi performance by Datuk Ramli Ibrahim and group of Sutra Foundation, Malaysia. This was followed by Kathak performance by Rajendra Gangani and group of Guru Kundanlal Gangani Foundation from New Delhi, who presented Chhand-Laya-Gati.

Students of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipuri Dance Academy, Leela Samson’s Spanda Dance Company (Bharatanatyam), Jaikishore Mosalikanti and group (Kuchipudi), Gopika Varma and group (Mohiniattam), Debamitra Sengupta and group (Odissi), Pravat Kumar Swain and group (Odissi) and Pitambar Biswal and group (Odissi) regaled the audience.

Simultaneously during the duration of the festival, the pristine Chandrabhaga Beach witnessed renowned sand artists competing to sculpt unique creations.