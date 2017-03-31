Kalasagaram and IIID: An array of vibrant events

Kalasagaram’s Annual Youth Festival of Dance held at Keyes High School last week featured Mythili Anoop and her students’ Mohiniyattam performance. The event began with presentation of a piece of divinity as prayer to ‘Tulasi’ to the composition tuned in Anandabhairavi. The music was pre-recorded by singer Chitra. This was followed by ‘Chollukattu’ a pure nritta verbal spell.

The second number too was a pure nritta number in an array of verbal rhythmic spell matched by artistes’ graceful movements. It was the choreography of Vasudev Warrier, set in Nalinakanthi. It was choreographic work of Gopika Varma Mythili and her disciples, Sridevi, Priyanka, Saranya and Anjana presented this number. This was followed by a Navarasa slokam in raga and tala malika. This was of Keshava Panikker and composed by Kalamandalam Radhika.

This was followed by the popular Kathakali Padam Ajitha Hare, from ‘Kuchela Vrittham’ and the final sequence Mythili and team presented was ‘Geethopadesam’. The drama was supported by live orchestra comprising of Renuka Prasad on mridangam and Venkatesh on flute.

Indian International Dance Festival

Classical melange Mitha Vinay, Paridhi Joshi, Priyakshee Kataky, Lakshmi Anil, Nidhaga Karunad, Meera Sreenarayan for Kalasagram; (below) Students of Mythili and Mythili at IIDF

An ‘Indian International Dance Festival’ (IIDF) was held at Telugu University auditorium where the artistes hailed from different parts of the country and some from abroad.

This festival was a prelude to an event that is to be held in November and served to select young talented artistes in the age group of 18 to 20 years from all over India.

Organisers behind this festival were art critic and founder of this organisation Shyamahari Chakra, chairperson Sai Venkatesh, festival Director Hima Bindu Kanoj. Muvva has been selected by the core committee panel of IIDF to host this prestigious event in Hyderabad.

Almost all the forms and styles of dances were presented on the stage, mostly to pre-recorded music. But in the process one found there was a lot of unexplored talent. The rest of the day and the following two days, noted dancers from different genres gave performances. Notable among them were Hyderabad based P B Vaishnavi (Kuchipudi), Suryanshu Mishra (Odissi), Debasri Patnaik (Odissi). There were group discussions on various topic related to different style of the dance. Nearly 30 dancers took part in this two-day event.