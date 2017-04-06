Poetry in motion

The decor and ambience of Rukmini Arangam, Kalakshetra, was just perfect for ‘Vahanas — Our Vehicle to Moksha,’ presented by the students of Kalakshetra. It was preceded by Pradeep Chakravarthy’s talk on the subject supported with slides and short video clips, which gave glimpses of the grandeur of the processions and the nuances of the Vahanas.

The dance presentation, choreographed by K.P. Rakesh, member of faculty, was well researched and beautifully put together.

Interesting concept

Introducing the mounts and the deity through dance was an interesting concept as it gave the viewer time and opportunity to appreciate how the art as a medium showcased the moods and emotions — the equanimity of Ganesa, the playfulness of Mushika, the valour of the warrior God Karthikeya on his graceful peacock, the majesty and power of Siva with the stately devotion of Nandi. The processions that followed were beautiful.

Pradeep Chakravarthy, during his talk, asked the audience to pause and take in the beauty of the pictures relating to the processions. In dance they simply came alive. The brilliant colours, authenticity of the costume, the details of the devadasis' attire in particular, all combined to make it a visual treat.

Introducing the Muslim devotees and the various sub-castes of the Hindu devotees held a mirror to the society of that period. The Ashwa Vahana of Lord Vishnu connected beautifully to the earlier short video clip in which the bearers of the Vahana seemed to be galloping through the streets around the temple.

The dancers in this section, however, lacked synchronisation and the piece did not have the same impact as the others. The note played by the nagaswara vidwan did not seem to belong to that period. Had we already imbibed those particular notes in the early nineteenth century? On the whole, the production managed to transport the viewers to a different time zone.

The choreography, while adhering to Kalakshetra's style, was certainly an instance of thinking outside the box. Looks like choreography is indeed Rakesh’s forte!

The musicians of Kalakshetra, including the nagaswaram and thavil vidwans, did an admirable job of providing the right musical ambience to the production.