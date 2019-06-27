Kalaarpan Festival — focus on Kathak

The first edition of Kalaarpan Festival, dedicated to Kathak, hosted by Anupriya Mukherjee at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagrah, Thane, was inaugurated by Kathak exponent Guru Manjari Deo.

In an encouraging gesture, participants of the workshop, trained by Dheerendra Tiwari, one of the foremost disciples of Rajendra Gangani, were given slots to perform at the event right in the start. The first group presented Guru Vandana, Dhara Gagan, composed and choreographed by Rajendra Gangani. The next group took up Jhaptaal while seniors presented Taal Dhamar, choreographed and taught by Dheerendra Tiwari. Rohit Deo on the tabla, (who also performed an impressive solo session), Shrirang Tembe on the vocal/harmonium and Dheerendra Tiwari on Padhant added vivacity to the performances.

Vaishali Dudhe and group began with Vishnu Vandana in Ahir Bhairav, Teentaal Paramparik and went on with Hori in raag Pilu and taal Rupak.

Arunima Sengupta’s ‘Pratiti’- Beyond the Known,’ choreographed by Rajendra Gangani and music by Jayanta Banerjee was inspiring.

Live orchestra

Anupriya Mukherjee, the host, exhibited her passion for Kathak by showcasing Shudh Paramparik Nritya — Shiv Vandana, Choutaal (12 Matra), Bhasma Bhushan, Taal Dhamar, Paramparik Bandish of Jaipur gharana, Uthan, Chakradar Paran, Jati ki Tihai, Chakradar Toda and Ladi in Taal Dhamar. Chaturang (concept, choreography, and music arrangement under the guidance of Guru Rajendra Gangani). Live orchestra team of Sami Ullah Khan on vocal, Sandeep Mishra on sarangi, Malhar Mahavir on tabla and Dheerendra Tiwari on padanth added to the liveliness of the dance.

Dr. Tina Tambe began with a Durga Stuti in Malkauns, Choutaal (12 Matra) and moved on to pure dance section in Teentaal, showcasing special features such as Kram laya, Uthan, Thaat, Aamad from Pt. Durgalal’s repertoire, archetypical Jaipur gharana. Special features like Farmayeshi Paran, Permelu and Tatkar of Jarab and Khade pair ki Tatkar were highly applauded. In the abhinaya section, she presented Shringar of Radha and Bhakti through Mira (Ya Mohan) in raag Yaman, taal Addha (16 beats). Strong foothold in the dance form combined with a profound confidence come through in her recital.

The duet by Dheerendra Tiwari and Sanjeet Gangani started with Ganesh Sloka, Teentaal, in which they listed Upaj Aang, impromptu footwork, Special bandish of Jaipur Gharana, Paran Aang ki Uthan and old traditional Aamad, in which a few compositions composed by Bade Guru (late) Kundanlal Gangani and few compositions composed and choreographed by Pt. Rajendra Gangani were included. The well-matched duo concluded with Jugalbandi in Teentaal druth laya.

Ayan Banerjee, the anchor of the show reached out with relevant details.