Let’s dance

“I am coming to Coimbatore with my Jeffery Vardon Modern Dance Company. I think it is God’s plan more than mine,” Jeffery Vardon sounds excited as he talks about his new venture.

Vardon says that it was his association with the programme King of Dance on Vijay TV that led him to the city.

“Most of the dancers in my team were from Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. And their talent is amazing. Once on my way to Ooty, I stopped to meet them. There, I learnt that they did not have a proper place to train.

They did most of it on terrace of buildings. I was shocked. So later I asked them to hire a place on terrace for practice. At the same time, I started looking for a proper studio. I found one in Saibaba Colony, and here we are now.”

The dance company has two halls and five trainers. “Four of them are from Coimbatore and one is from Chennai.”

His company offers Ballet, Jazz, Contemporary Show Dancing, Latin-American dances like Salsa and Bachata, hip-hop, popping and locking, B-Boying and fitness sessions like kick-boxing, group TRX and cross-fit programme. “There is a new programme called kuthu-fitness, which is kuthu dance in a Reebok and Zumba format. I will shortly introduce silk-yoga and silver-hair sessions. Silk yoga is a suspended yoga and the other is a movement therapy for people above 60 years.”

Vardon has different classes to suit various requirements. “It is the intensity that changes. There are monthly packages (12, 16 and 20 classes), quarterly packages and annual packages.” He is also planning to organise summer camps for kids in April.

The dance studio will be inaugurated today by actors Bharath and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Info you can use

When: Open from today

Where: Jeffery Vardon Modern Dance Academy, TRN Square 39D, 7th Cross, Bharathi Park Road, Saibaba Colony

Call: 9884172031, 9551980612