Janaki Rangarajan’s portrayals needed depth

Dancer Janaki Rangarajan sitting under a spotlight, beautifully portrayed the intimacy between Radha and Krishna, capturing the mood of the Ashtapadi ‘Kuru Yadu Nandana’ in raga Behag for her performance at the Music Academy dance festival.

Janaki began the evening performance with a saptatala, ragamalika jathiswaram composed by Ponniah Pillai. The elaborate composition was danced with vigorous nritta patterns that showcased her fine footwork.

The varnam chosen, ‘Saamike naatho intha jalamedhara’, also a composition of Ponniah had some interesting visualisation of Lord Brihadeeshwara, along with sancharis of birds and moonlight torturing the nayika .

The twists and turns in her body movements during the nritta segments have become an integral part of her style, but she needs to use them more judiciously. The depiction of Kamadeva’s bow at the end of each jathi was done imaginatively.

‘Samvaad-Hala Halam’ was a humorous take on a story of Siva. When the constant fight among Ganesha’s mooshika, Kartikeya's peacock, Siva’s snake and bull and Parvati's tiger intensifies and becomes unbearable, Siva drinks poison. With her experience, Janaki slipped easily into the various characters, but the presentation of the drama and tension, the focal point of this composition, lacked impact.

The concluding piece, Rabindranath Tagore’s verses, was not very impressive. The usual problem during Margazhi of voices getting affected due to the weather and hectic schedule was evident in Nandini Anand’s rendition. A gifted singer for dance, her voice was not in its best form.

Nattuvangam was by Kaushik Champakesan, Guru Bharadwaj was on the mridangam and on the flute was Sujeet Nayak.