Indradhanush mahotsav offered a rich variety

Indradhanush Mahotsav 2020, hosted by The Fine Arts Society, FAS, Chembur, took off in a grand manner with singer Abhijeet presenting popular numbers in a melodic sequence with the audience joining in.

The songs of Kishore Kumar had a special effect on the audience who enjoyed the three hour show. K. Ganesh Kumar, chairman, Board of Trustees, welcomed the guests and explained the role of FAS in spreading Indian art and culture.

Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia’s elaborate Megh Malhar followed by Pahadi was mellifluous.

He proved that age only aids freshness and solidity in craft. The veteran and his sishyas gave a masterful demonstration of melody through bansuri. Yogesh Shamsi provided suitable support on the tabla.

‘Divya Vivaham,’ conceptualised and curated by Usha RK, showcased the sequence of marriage rituals of six divine couples from the Hindu ethos. Rati and Manmatha by Arundhati Patwardhan and Parimal Phadke made for a spirited start. Jatis, musical notes, tanam and a lilting tillana in Maand and the typical antarpaat as a prop depicted the impact of desire between them.

Sita and Rama were enacted by Prachi Saathi and Anand Satchidanandan. Cadenced paces and postures of Rama, the grace and emotions of Sita, interlocking of eyes as visualised by Kambar, the Pravaram announcing their lineage and Panigrahanam (wedding) were threaded well together.

Siva and Parvati, impersonated by Parshwanath Upadhye and Shruti Gopal was graphic with meticulous attention to detail. Post the penance of Parvati, Siva - the bridegroom — decked in tiger skin, snake armlets and ash performs the mangalyadharanam.

Rukmini and Krishna, presented by Rasika Kiran and Pavitra Bhat was about the ritual of Jaimala, groom and bride garlanding each other. The use of dupatta, metrically tied, folded, untied and unfolded aided the metaphor. Shreyasi Gopinath and Aditya PV as Draupadi and Arjuna showcased the Swayamvara of Draupadi leading to the ritual of Saptapadi. Fast footwork, seven swaras, which added melody to the seven steps, the mantra conveying the meaning of the vow made for interesting viewing.

Valli and Karthikeya by Aditi Sadashivam and Mithun Shyam concluded the marriage rituals on a happy note. Bubbly Valli and buoyant Murugan endeared themselves to the viewers with effortless exposition. Murugan as the hunter, the persistent suitor, the old man were well-presented by Mithun. The Nalangu banter was portrayed by the duo with ease.

Nattuvangam by Ramya Janakiraman, vocal by Karthik Hebbar, mridangam by Satish Krishnamurthy and flute by Raghunandan provided the melodic and rhythmic content. “It was a fabulous experience. What more can a person who conceptualised the thematic production and dancers ask for but a full house audience and appreciation,” emoted Usha RK.

Jugalbandi by U. Rajesh and Purbayan Chatterjee began with an elaborate Shanmukhapriya. Both the artistes embellished the ragam, tanam and the song ‘Vilayaada idu nerama’ in a brilliant manner. The chemistry between the two artistes was seamless and tangible with each supporting the other and coming out with different songs in the medley.

“The programmes were chosen to be inclusive, keeping in mind the cosmopolitan composition of our members,” said Ramesh Ramamoorthy, President of FAS Managing Committee.

‘I love Mumbai,’ by Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar was a string of episodes centred around the maximum city, the city of dreams, the city that never sleeps, the city that just sucks you in making it impossible for you to move out. Mumbai waking up on a typical morning, the street food, the BEST buses, the packed train, etc. were projected on the backdrop.

Cyrus made his entry from the aisle, shaking hands with the audience. His spontaneous snippets on the budget, political scene, mobile culture and taxi driver were enjoyable. The house broker, South Mumbai glitterati corrupting the Hindi language bordering on vulgarity and club culture were some episodes enacted.

The Parsi gentleman singing with four members of the audience, a girl selecting her match from the audience, singing and dancing, prizes given to the audience, went down well with the audience. Cyrus’s confidence and conviction, thoroughly entertained the younger audience.

Sudhesh Bhosle did what he is best at. A near four-hour show was packed with popular numbers. Various songs of Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, Hemant Kumar and S.D. Burman were a huge hit with the listeners. The public demand for more songs clearly showed that neither the singer nor the fans wanted to go home.

Radhakrishnan, vice-chairman, Board of Trustees, said hat Indradhanush was proof of the role of Fine Arts in spreading our culture in the city for the past 58 years.