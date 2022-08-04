New host for ‘Thaka Dhimi Thaka Jonu’

Nandini Jayakumar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad-based dancer Nandini Jayakumar gets to host the classical dance reality show on Jaya TV

Bharatanatyam, traditionally performed for a niche audience, was brought into the homes of lay persons and dance connoisseurs alike through the popular classical dance reality show Thaka Dhimi Tha on Jaya TV, in 2001. That the show was hosted by actor-dancers like Shobana, Bhanupriya, Sukanya, Sudha Chandran, Indraja, and several others, helped popularise the show which sought to showcase the classical dance talent of young artistes.

The latest season, with a new format, is called Thaka Dhimi Thaka Jonu (launched on July 31, 2022) will be hosted by Hyderabad-based dancer Nandini Jayakumar. The winner of the Thaka Dhimi Tha singles category in 2010 and doubles in 2007, Nandini admits to having done a lot of preparation for this show, especially because she had the responsibility of living up to the standards of reputed artistes who had hosted the show before her.

“I had to practice my scripts and be comfortable speaking spontaneously without a teleprompter. I am grateful for the guidance and mentorship from the show’s director Radhika Shurajit, and cultural impresario Churchill Pandian,” says Nandini.

Drawing parallels between her performance on stage and participating in a reality show, Nandini says both require preparation and creativity. “In a reality show, there are specific challenges and themes that contestants have to work around and present within a short duration; whereas, in a stage performance, the dancer performs at length to complete pieces from the traditional repertoire.”

Stage to TV medium

Nandini says her role in Thaka Dhimi Thaka Jonu is not limited to that of a typical host in a reality show. “This season has a new special segment — where the host tries Bharatanatyam movements to popular film songs. This was challenging because I had to adapt my choreography and dance skills to the contemporary tunes of film music and the requirements of the TV medium. I enjoyed shooting for this segment.”

A disciple of Bharatanatyam dancer Rajeswari Sainath, Nandini is an alumnus of IIT Madras and is currently a Research Assistant at the London School of Economics. On balancing academics and arts, she says, “It has not been easy. One has to be committed to both, just as a full-time researcher or a full-time artiste would have to be. I maintain a schedule, prioritise tasks and most often give up on certain everyday pleasures.”

( Thaka Dhimi Thaka Jonu will be aired on Jaya TV every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.)