How two royal descendants and a dancer are working towards a cultural revival in Mayurbhanj

In a vibrant tapestry of history and heritage, the creative collaboration between Ileana Citaristi and sisters Mrinalika and Akshita Bhanj Deo stand as beacons of hope and inspiration. The Italian-born Odissi and Chhau exponent Ileana and Mrinalika and Akshita, who belong to the erstwhile royal family of Mayurbhanj in Odisha, together have woven a narrative of cultural preservation, artistic innovation, and sustainable living.

Moved by the environmental degradation and the cruelty inflicted on animals, such as the unnatural deaths of elephants in the state, Ileana has channelled her emotions into her art. Her performances at the Natki Festival, an international Indian dance event organised by Project Chhauni in Bhubaneshwar, often reflect themes of human interaction with Nature, highlighting the delicate balance between humanity and the environment. Through her dance, she raises awareness about these issues, using her art as a powerful medium for social change.

Ileana’s journey in India began with her deep passion for Odissi dance, which she mastered under the legendary guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. Her dedication to the art form led her to explore and revive Mayurbhanj Chhau. She has brought global attention to the martial art form, ensuring its survival for future generations. Her Art Vision academy, which she started in 1996 in Bhubaneshwar, became a sanctuary for the arts, blending dance, painting, cinema, and literature. But Ileana’s vision extends beyond the practice space and stage. Armed with a PhD in Philosophy, she began to look at the larger picture of life. Turning her focus towards major social issues, she launched the ‘Say no to plastic’ campaign. The senior dancer highlights these causes in her choreographies.

Parallel to Ileana’s efforts, Mrinalika has been making strides in sustainable living and wellness. She has launched Hasa Atelier, which aims to harness the richness of the state’s natural resources. This initiative not only promotes wellness but also supports local farmers and artisans, ensuring that the community benefits from sustainable practices.

The 200-year-old Belgadia Palace in Mayurbhanj, the sisters’ ancestral home, harmoniously blends the past and the present. The palace not only offers travellers an immersive experience of the region’s rich heritage but also ensures that the local community thrives. As Akshita aptly sums up, “In the olden days, people fought wars; now we are waging battles such as climate change.” By sourcing ingredients locally, employing artisans, and promoting traditional dance, the palace creates an ecosystem where tourism bolsters community livelihoods.

One of the palace’s flagship initiatives, ‘Chhau for a cause’, provides a platform for Mayurbhanj Chhau performers, connecting them to global audiences and sustainable income. Chhau is the rhythm of Mayurbhanj -- a tradition that combines powerful movements and storytelling. Unfortunately, many of its practitioners struggle for recognition and livelihood. ‘Chhau for a cause’ was born from this need to preserve the art form. “We integrated it into the palace experience for visitors. We also support artistes by ensuring better training, and connect them to audiences across the world. The initiative ensures that every performance is a step toward preserving this cultural treasure. We hail from a family that has a deep understanding of our roots. Though we went abroad to study, we came back to use that knowledge to make the art and culture of the region resonate with contemporary times,” says Akshita.

