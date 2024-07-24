How artistes in strife-torn Manipur are longing to be back on stage

Boarding a plane for pleasure or work is one thing, but fossicking for an air ticket just to access internet is something else. Filmmaker Longjam Meena Devi had tight-scheduled the post-production of her documentary, Andro Dreams (2023), on the sexagenarian Laibi Devi, who helms an all-girls soccer team in a remote Manipuri village, a week before the submission-deadline for the International Film Festival of Kerala. Within four days of the breakout of the conflict in Manipur, even private Wi-Fi was snuffed. Initially, Meena, the first woman filmmaker from Manipur to receive a National Award, tried to make do with DIPR’s (Directorate of Information and Public Relations) facilities but the waning net-speed was not conducive to heavy uploads. Though Meena somehow managed, many others, including artistes, have suffered immensely due to lack of connectivity.

Narrating with a smile in his voice, as is their wont, at Manipuri Nartanalaya, dancer-scholar Yumlembam Bidyananda Singh, a resident of Keishamthong in Imphal, rued that he couldn’t participate in a Kolkata youth dance festival only because he couldn’t receive any mail. And later when the organisers called Bidyananda, he couldn’t travel because of the exorbitant air fare.

Bidyananda briefly trained under guru Bimbavati Devi, the daughter of the illustrious Kalavati Devi, who co-founded the Nartanalaya with guru Bipin Singh and the Jhaveri Sisters,

“ I had to forgo at least five shows. But the one I missed the most is the 2023 Sangai Kumhei festival, organised each year from November 21 to 30 by Manipur Tourism Department. Not only is the festival emotionally close to our hearts, where we showcase our culture at its fullest, we get to exchange ideas with international visiting practitioners, mainly from Thailand and Myanmar, to fortify our understanding and growth,” said Bidyananda, who is an assistant professor at Manipur International University.

It has been the same for acclaimed contemporary choreographer-dancer Surjit Nongmeikapam (Bonbon). Speaking from his Imphal-based Nachom Arts Foundation’s studio, Surjit said he also had to shelve the staging of his pet project ‘Soul Strings’, which aims to knit together all Manipuri communities. After shows at Churachandpur and Phayeng, close to Kuki valley, the next one was planned at Haipi, a Thadou-Kuki village,” says Surjit.

Though no blanket embargo, the locals, counter-intuitively, are in no mood for recreation. Bidyananda, who was in the organising committee of the Vikasit Bharat series presented by his teacher Thounaojam Haridas’s institute Guru Sanaton Apunba Hari Sankirtan Neinashang on February 21 this year, said, “I cannot even explain how it felt when doing the event. We had deliberately booked a small-auditorium near the institute since we wanted fewer people to attend. We also avoided commercial sound system and the presence of professional videographers. Nowadays, we do only daytime shows because it becomes risky after dark.”

Factoring Fear

Artistes and art practices are considered to be apathetic to the situation. Rumours of organisers and artistes being attacked that initially emerged from Keishamthong in Imphal East have manifested as fear-psychosis. Singer-lyricist and founder of alternate folk-rock group Imphal Talkies, Akhu Chingangbam’s abduction from his Khurai residence and release on the same day were widely reported.

Despite grave risks, practitioners have to brave it for sustenance. Without performances, learnings and rehearsals become redundant. “As a tutor, I used to previously conduct classes for students of Manipur University (central) and Manipur University Of Culture (state) in my courtyard but since the place is visible from the street, I decided to shift indoors for the safety of the students and my family,” said Bidyananda.

In contrast, Surjit, in keeping with his desire to “build a movement culture” is rethinking his approach to the art during these trying times. “I am planning to conduct lessons in the open so that people can either observe or join. The purpose is to soothe minds and souls.”

Bidyananda is lucky to have a job; though last month’s salary has still not been paid. Some of his colleagues have taken up sundry jobs. Income for Surjit, who shuns grants, comes chiefly from renting out his mini-truck bought for hauling equipment while his recently inaugurated multi-disciplinary Yumpham Arts Space has been converted into a makeshift boarding school for students of the burnt-down Moreh school, where his uncle was the teacher.

Practice Imperfect

Then there are the Shumaang Leela (Meitei courtyard theatre) artistes, who have also borne the brunt of the violence. This traditional theatre is popular for its ‘Nupi Shabis’ — male actors performing female roles. With no platform to perform, these artistes have turned to construction work or are driving taxis and autorickshaws for a living. Some rare ones like Sagolsem Sana are trying to earn through live online performances. “Through the digital medium, we plead people to donate to help us make both ends meet.” Sana, who lives in Paonabazar in Imphal, used to do 100 shows a month, almost three to fours shows a day, toiling from seven in the morning till about 4 a.m. the next morning, earning around Rs 1,200 per show, but the ongoing conflict has severely impacted him. “The stage is my world and I don’t know how I will survive without stepping on to it,” said Sana, an award-winning actor.

Chennai-bound

Sinam Basu Singh and his wife Monika are delighted to travel to Chennai to perform at the Smriti Festival on August 3 at Kalakshetra. The young Manipuri dance couple sees it as a sign of hope. “We have been longing to don the costume and make up. We want tourists back in the culturally-rich state. Apart from several folk and classical art forms, the Manipur is home to more than 200 temples. It’s disheartening to see life come to a standstill. This is only our third performance since the violence broke out last May. And before every dance presentation, I have made it a point to talk about the importance of peace and harmony,” said Sinam.

