Hema Rajagopalan’s search for the solo dancer

With the Parampara festival, Hema Rajagopalan returns to the world of Bharatanatyam solos

A few years ago, on a balmy afternoon, sitting in the elegant rehearsal space of her Natya Dance Theatre company in Chicago, Hema Rajagopalan desperately began to search for herself among the many bodies moving in unison. “I suddenly missed the solo dancer as I watched my students perform. The images of those years when I held the stage alone gripped my mind. I began to wonder why I had allowed the independent dancer to vanish even as I was exploring the world of group choreography,” she says.

Hema has not been able to stop thinking about it since. “I kept creating ensemble pieces but last year I decided to curate a festival that would trace the path of the solo artiste and highlight the beauty of the margam.”

Hema titled it Parampara, because it celebrates the tradition of individual creativity in Indian classical dance. At the festival, six master-teachers, Ratna Kumar, Ramya Harishankar, Catherine Kunhiraman, Lata Pada, Mythili Kumar and Hema Rajagopalan and their students explore the Bharatanatyam solo performance format, presenting a picture of the past and how it has evolved over the years. The first session of the festival was held on August 7 and 8. The next session will be held on August 15 and 16.

“A solo performance is not as simple as it appears; there are many aspects to it. All these are being analysed and interpreted for the contemporary audience through performances, workshops and panel discussions,” says Hema, whose dancer-daughter Krithika has co-curated the festival.

Dream project

Though it was originally planned to be held over a day at an auditorium in Chicago, the pandemic made the mother-daughter duo take to the digital medium.

“We even contemplated postponing, but I didn't want to further delay this dream project. The senior artistes who feature in the festival too agreed to reach out through this new medium. Like we have accepted changes in the art, we have also to come to terms with this new normal.”

Hema, who moved to North America almost 45 years ago, has put together several collaborative productions. “Marriage brought me here. And when I decided to get back to dancing, I soon understood that organisers, both American and Indian, preferred group works over solo performances. The invitation to participate in a festival was always for a company and rarely for an individual. Even at the Chicago Tyagaraja Utsavam, most of the dance performances are group productions. So I got down to choreographing pieces that could be mounted on an ensemble. This challenged me to view dance differently.”

It wasn’t easy. It required a rethink of approach and to open her eyes to new influences. She had to project pure dance as theatre. “I was used to looking at a composition from my perspective and visualising it on my body, but now I had to imagine how a group would share the aesthetics, space and time structure. It was no less exciting. And I happily embraced this new phase.”

She expanded her oeuvre by moving on to cross-genre productions. “It was a natural progression. As you begin to interact with people with different cultural moorings, it reflects in your art’s narrative. These elements broaden the dimensions of your work and reach it to a larger audience.

“The five senior Indian Bharatanatyam dancers who have long set up schools here have wonderfully struck a balance by not giving up the values of their roots even while adapting to Western sensibilities,” says Hema, who wanted to present this amalgam at the festival with a special focus on their solo careers.

“They bring to the stage and workshops their training in the traditional repertoire, refreshing interpretations and the ability to evolve through one’s art.”

According to Hema, it is important that millennial dance enthusiasts, wherever they are based, understand dance first as soloist. “It’s heartening that in India a solo performance still draws a sizeable crowd. It’s a format that teaches you how to own the stage and be in control of your moves and emotions. It lets you enter the minds of the audience and stay there,” says Hema.