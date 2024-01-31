January 31, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Haritha Thampan, who hails from Kannur, the land of Theyyam, was struck by the profound lyrics of a song sung by Manu Rag during a trip. The lyrics of the Thottampattu (sung during a Theyyam performance) of Pottan Theyamstayed in her mind. It evolved into a Bharatanatyam choreography of the story of the Pottan Theyyam, which speaks against caste, casteism and untouchability.

An assistant professor at the Lasya College of Fine Arts at Pilathara in Kannur district, Haritha says it was the socially relevant theme of the Theyyam that struck a chord in her. “Pottan Theyyam, commonly performed in North Malabar, is based on an episode in Adi Shankaracharya’s life. On his way to take his place on the Sarvajanan Peedham, considered the pinnacle of knowledge, he comes across a Chandala (Dalit) lying in his way. As he tells him to move out of his way, the Dalit questions his attitude and engages him in a debate,” she narrates. The saint realises the hollowness in his beliefs. That is when Shankaracharya realises that this was no ordinary man and recognises him for Lord Siva.

“The conversation between the two is what caught my attention. Perhaps the most important lines in the Tottampattu is when the Pottan (simpleton in Malayalam) asks the saint, ‘When I am wounded, isn’t it red blood that gushes out? When you are wounded, isn’t it the same? Then, why are you arguing about caste?’

Tackling caste

“It was gratifying to learn that ages ago, there were efforts made to eradicate caste. At the same time, it is heartbreaking that even after so many years, we are still talking about caste and casteism,” says the 28-year-old dancer.

Once she decided to choreograph the story of Pottan Theyyam, she sought the help of Theyyam performers to understand the lyrics sung in a colloquial version of ancient Malayalam. There were differences in the lyrics sung by the singers and it took time and effort to tune in to the music of the Thottam singers.

‘Chilambu’, the one-hour choreography based on the Theyyam, premiered in October 2019 at the Lasya College. “Since it involves a conversation between the Theyyam and the Pottan, the music was designed accordingly. Shankaracharya’s dialogues were composed in Carnatic music and I retained the Thottampattu for the Theyyam’s questions,” she explains. Eleven musical instruments were used for the recital, with only Kerala’s indigenous instruments played for the Thottampattu.

The costume for ‘Chilambu’ was also designed to suit the theme. Haritha designed a minimalistic dress in black and red. Instead of the chilanka (anklets with bells) worn by Bharatanatyam dancers, she wore a mani kayar (thick thread with small bells) and a chilambu on her feet. After her first performance, she received helpful feedback from students and faculty members of the Lasya Institute.

“Impressed by the recital, I got invites to several prestigious dance festivals. I was able to perform it at Soorya in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi Biennale and a couple of other venues. Then the pandemic brought everything to a standstill,” she says.

A disciple of her mother, Kalamandalam Latha Edavalath, and of Kalakshetra Vijayalakshmi among others, Haritha is doing her research at Kalamandalam. She says she enjoys choreographing productions that are socially relevant. ‘Sooryaputhran’ is her latest choreography.

Haritha performs ‘Chilambu’ at Rangakalakendram, Varkala at 6pm on February 4.

