GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

French choreographer Mourad Merzouki brings Cartes Blanches to Bengaluru

Cartes Blanches, a dance production by French choreographer Mourad Merzouki, is scheduled in the city this weekend

Published - September 06, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Ruth Dhanaraj
Rehersals for Cartes Blanches

Rehersals for Cartes Blanches | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

French choreographer Mourad Merzouki is helming Cartes Blanches, a show that will see Indian artistes perform in a French contemporary dance production. Mourad was in India last December too, when he staged the dance production, Pixel, and more recently made waves for choreographing the French synchronised swimming team at the Olympics 2024.

Mourad is the artistic director of Compagnie Käfig, a dance company in France which he founded that encourages collaboration between genres and cultures. The productions at Compagnie Käfig are marked by infusing elements of martial arts, fine arts, video, live music and the circus into Mourad’s presentation of hip-hop dance. For Cartes Blanches, Compagnie Käfig worked with the French Institute in India and the Prakriti Foundation, to shortlist six dancers from India.

“Cartes Blanches was written in 2016 to mark Compagnie Käfig’s 20th anniversay and is a celebration and a tribute to all who have been a part of our history,” says Mourad, speaking over phone from France.

Mourad Merzouki

Mourad Merzouki | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“I created Cartes Blanches especially for that anniversary; the production is not a dance drama neither does it follow a plot or tell a specific story. Instead, I have structured it as a platform for dancers who have worked with us in the past to narrate their experiences through movement.”

In his bid to pay homage to the company’s past as well as look forward to the future, this is the first time Indian dancers will be performing in a production of Cartes Blanches, says Mourad.

The auditions which took place in 2023 with the aid of the Prakriti Foundation in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, were rigorous to say the least. Over the past few months, the dancers have been incessantly rehearsing with Mourad and his troupe in preparation for this show. Divieta Sahajwala from Delhi, Sam Padelkar, Deep Das and Sahan Kavarna from Mumbai, and Snigdha Prabakar and Chetan Kumar from Bengaluru, form the Indian component of Cartes Blanches.

The Indian dancers who are a part of Cartes Blanches

The Indian dancers who are a part of Cartes Blanches | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Cartes Blanches includes features of freestyle and contemporary dance as well as acrobatics; it is emblematic of my style and work with references to my roots. I believe this keeps our show from stagnating,” says Mourad, who is known for his prowess in hip hop.

The score for the production which is an original work, can be described as “world music, poetic and energetic. It is truly a synthesis of my work and style,” he adds.

Created for 26 dancers, Cartes Blache is an hour-long production, set in a living room with period furniture where the artistes come and share the memories of their journey together.

Following their show in Bengaluru, Cartes Blanches will be travelling to other cities as well.

Cartes Blanches premieres on September 7 at the Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, from 8pm. Tickets on Bookmyshow. Call 8754415362 for details.

Rehearsals underway for Cartes Blanches

Rehearsals underway for Cartes Blanches | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Published - September 06, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.