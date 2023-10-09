ADVERTISEMENT

Five classical dance forms presented in Madurai college

October 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated October 10, 2023 11:38 am IST - MADURAI

Clad in an off-white maroon costume, typical to this dance form, students exuded grace and poise

The Hindu Bureau

Dancers performing at Thiagarajar College in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Kalai Koodam Academy of Performing Arts Trust in the city conducted an event to promote Indian classical art forms among students.

L. Murugashankari of the Trust said that under the aegis of Thiagarajar College, five classical dance forms were presented to the students on Sunday.

Dancers performing at Thiagarajar College in Madurai | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Kuchipudi artiste T. Reddi Lakshmi from New Delhi captivated the audience with Tarangam, displaying her prowess by dancing on a brass plate. Mohiniyattam was presented by Swapna Rajendrakumar from Bengalurur. Clad in an off-white maroon costume, typical to this dance form, she exuded grace and poise.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi-based artiste Varsha Das Gupta mesmerized the audience with her swift swirls and crisp footwork as she presented a beautiful song describing the monsoon weather. Shatabdi Mallik and her students Tanmay and Jiniya from Kolkata presented the divine Suryashtakam with sincerity and elegance. Students of Murugashankari performed Bharatanatyam, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US