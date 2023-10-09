Five classical dance forms presented in Madurai college

October 09, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated October 10, 2023 11:38 am IST - MADURAI

Kalai Koodam Academy of Performing Arts Trust in the city conducted an event to promote Indian classical art forms among students.

L. Murugashankari of the Trust said that under the aegis of Thiagarajar College, five classical dance forms were presented to the students on Sunday.

Kuchipudi artiste T. Reddi Lakshmi from New Delhi captivated the audience with Tarangam, displaying her prowess by dancing on a brass plate. Mohiniyattam was presented by Swapna Rajendrakumar from Bengalurur. Clad in an off-white maroon costume, typical to this dance form, she exuded grace and poise.

Delhi-based artiste Varsha Das Gupta mesmerized the audience with her swift swirls and crisp footwork as she presented a beautiful song describing the monsoon weather. Shatabdi Mallik and her students Tanmay and Jiniya from Kolkata presented the divine Suryashtakam with sincerity and elegance. Students of Murugashankari performed Bharatanatyam, a release said.