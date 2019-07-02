Nrityotsava: Of dreams and dances

Pari Goenka is just 15 years old, but dreams of touching the skies. The class 10 student is organising a dance event called Nrityotsava, which will be held on July 5 at ADA Rangamandira, JC Road.

That is not all — she is the founder of Revisiting Dance, a social initiative, which she says, “focuses on reviving our ancient dance forms. The other aim of organising this fest is to raise funds to facilitate free college education for under privileged children.”

Trained in Kathak by Sanchita Lahoti, Pari took to dancing when she was six years old and claims she has been dancing with her teacher and her troupe ever since.

Why Kathak? Pari replies, “I feel it is an easy classical dance form, including the make up, hair, jewellery and costume. Nothing is elaborate.” Ask about the footwork and the chakkars, and the youngster laughs, “It is slightly tough initially, but with training one gets used to it.” Pari says that she has never looked at dance as, “an add-on, but as a stress buster. In fact, it helps me concentrate on better in my studies and vice versa. Dance, for me, is like a bonus.”

She lights up when talking about her dream project Nrityotsava. “The event will feature dances from across Bengaluru and will include Bharatanatyam, Odissi and Kathak along with folk dances like Ghoomer and Garba to name a few. Around 50 students from various dance schools in Bengaluru will be participating and will present 11 dance choreographies.”

Pari, herself will present a solo, which is on worshipping the rain.

“As there is a rain crisis today, my dance is a way to remind people to preserve and cherish water and not take it for granted.” Her dance is of a four-minute duration. “The proceeds from the show will go towards an NGO called Colours of Life,” adds Pari.

The event begins at 5 pm.

Call 9341238778 for tickets, priced at ₹300 and ₹500. For details, visit revisitingdance.com