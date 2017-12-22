10th Debaprasad Nritya Parampara festival sees riveting performances

It was like a medley at the 10th Debaprasad Nritya Parampara festival. For day one we had Odissi, Mohiniattam, Kuchipudi, Chhau and Kathak. The gracious Arushi Mudgal presenting her Jhinjhoti Pallavi, a lilting raga that skips and dances and so went her footwork and movements like that of a darting deer.

The mnemonics interlaced the swar as was the case with Kuchipudi Jati swaram by Anmol Bansal in raga Vasanta. Both the artistes were full of vim and vigour and both forms are curvaceous by nature, but while Arushi exuded elegance at every move, Anmol was energetic to the core. The Kuchipudi adavu patterns were perfectly in sync with rhythm but for the salaam daru in the very first finishing touch which went a little too fast-paced like the dancer was in a tearing hurry. By the same token, the finishing note (muktayi) of Arushi’s pallavi was excellently paced with poise as its hallmark. The stylistic rendition and execution of postures so integral to Odissi could not be missed either. Anmol has the potential to shine on the Kuchipudi firmament if only she pays a little more attention to her body bends where angularity and not grace seems to dominate.

Coming close to these two dance styles is Mohiniattam where Rashmi Menon has established her credentials as a sensitive and seasoned artiste. Her Dashavatar set to poet Jaideva’s first Ashtapadi was a neatly executed piece which went well with the audience by virtue of the language (Sanskrit). The 9th avatar is unique only to this Asthapadi which doesn’t consider Krsna as manifestation but as the origin of all the 10 earthly revelations. Moving to her abhinaya piece, a soulful song in Malayalam conveying an inconspicuous gopi’s anguish and love for Krsna (Krsna nee enne ariyilla- you know me not! ), Rashmi lives out the hapless woman who has been chained by social commitments and unable to express her devotion like other gopis.

Kudos to the artiste for being able to transmit the ecstasy the gopi feels when she realises that Krsna knew all the way of her love and so bestowed her with a divine smile with conviction. Internalising the content as Rashmi does is a sure-shot to emotive abhinaya. The lovely gait darting sidelong glances as she walks backwards is very impressive.

However, this critic always finds the repetitive Venugopal mudra everytime the word ‘Krsna’ occurs as a hackneyed usage by most of our dancers. They can go a bit further without fear and explore varied mudras to depict such a multi-faceted persona like lord Krsna. Similarly, when there is a refrain (nee enne ariyilla), gesticulation through mudra is a must, no doubt, but not necessarily at continuous repetition. Facial expression and body language sans using hands can also convey the desired emotion.

It is a wee bit sad that we had just a glimpse into the virtuosity of Seraikella Chhau dancers and the Kathak that followed as they were cut short by want of time! And this happened only because the organisers foisted unscheduled dances on stage at an hour when the main performances were to begin, thus eating up into the time slot of the dancers of the evening.

Despite this, the story of Chandrabagha was a thing of beauty and joy to watch. The masked Shagun Butani as Chandrabagha and her elegant moves to the percussion were mesmerising. As the Surya who falls in love with this beauty Shubam Acharya with mask and a symbol of the sun tied to his back looked dramatic but the story was charming. Before we had our fill, the Chhau concluded giving room to Pragati Sood Anand’s Kathak which underlined the artiste’s grip of her medium in the last 20 minutes that the audience got to see. The Debadhara fest was hosted at India International Centre.