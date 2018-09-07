Dancing the inversed experience

The choreography in Indian classical dance traditions is always a challenge since it involves juggling genres of multiple creative languages. Kathak dancer Rachana Yadav in her production Trishanku took the mantle of structuring a trialogue between literature (a Hindi short story), dance, and variety of music traditions. It was indeed a courageous and intricately woven production.

The word Trishanku is derived from a character in the Bal-khand of the Valmiki Ramayana who symbolises a hung middle state pulled between two spaces. The short story titled by the same word is written by the acknowledged Hindi writer Mannu Bhadhari. Bhandhari’s writings are defined by the use of simple language to probe complex yet commonly existent mindscapes and social situations which most readers easily understand and identify with. The story explores the impasse existent in a young mind. There is a battle between the imposition of expected normative behaviour by elders and the aspiration to seek freedom by defying the expected norms. The story ends with a resolution to the conflict.

The show opened with the synopsis of the story rendered by Sangeeta Rai, a Hindi lecturer, and an RJ. It was a pleasure to hear such good quality Hindi. The choreographic production structured in four parts was backed by moorings of lines from the literary text. Dexterously choreographed, the first part described the existing mental conflict in the protagonist using eight dancers. The dancers moved in dynamic geometrical formations such as quadrangles, or triangles and from where intermittently the struggling protagonist broke away to assert the self and then returned back to the group cluster. The dance within the group comprised other features like the occasional use of slight touching of bodies communicating tentative exploration by the central character. The abstraction of the conflicting mind was enhanced by the choice of using the musical genre of Dhrupad.

The methodology adopted by Yadav to engage with music was bold and since choreographers are required to address that the music is for dance and not the other way round, Yadav said, “I recorded the rough idea of the dance pieces, then went to the well-known Dhrupad singers – Gundecha Brothers, and requested them to create the music for the dance.”

Rachana Yadav | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

Tradition of introspection

The overlay of the music composed in raga Puriya Dhanashri which is known to produce the emotion of compassion was juxtaposed with the dance depicting the troubled mind. Says Ramakant Gundecha, “Dhrupad is a genre which is rooted in the tradition of introspection, it incorporates intricate dialogues of notes and we introduced the concept of swar samvad in duet singing where our intention is conversing with each other.” While the sound of the two voices of the Gundecha brothers offset the idea of the two conflicting worlds in the narrative through dance, the orange, rust costumes and light effects by Govind Singh Yadav embellished the effect of the state of mental twilight.

Music for the rest of the production was given by Shamiullah Khan, where a Chhota Khayal and a tarana were chosen for the second and third part of the production.

The recited phrase Bandhan Mukht (free from bindings) set the tone of the second part which saw the defiant young girl exploring herself and her environment. The rainbow costumes, choice of the Khayal in Raga Yaman appropriately brought out the emotions of joy, liveliness and happiness. Yadav used a kavit (a special repertoire in Kathak, weaving poetry in rhythm) which conveyed the carefree and sheer relief of the nayika.

In the third part, there was the elaboration of the idea of freedom “Aasha ki kirano ka gahna, nayee umango ki chamak!” (Ornamented with rays of hope, augmenting the glisten of my exhilaration). The choreographer again opted for a changed musical genre of tarana which is a composition that uses nonsensical syllables to convey melodic and rhythmic concepts and does not rely on or constrained by poetry. The tarana was sung in a brisk tempo in raga Jog to convey the mood of happiness and freedom.

Finally, the last part was the presentation of the resolution of the mental conflict woven in a rhythmic piece. The percussion effect in this part was highlighted by the use of morchang also known as the Jewish harp, an instrument which forms a part of the Silk Road musical tradition. Used in folk traditions, the instrument can produce different overtones and create rhythmic melodies. The conflict resolution projected was summed in the recited lines – While, I broke with traditions of yesterday but the ME of the future will be the tradition of tomorrow.

The attempt by Yadav, though praiseworthy, could perhaps ponder on ways to improve the production. The first part with the Dhrupad was strongest and balanced. Possibly, if she had chosen to keep just one genre of music, Dhrupad, the sense of continuity in the narrative could be better maintained. Secondly, the light effects for the part expressing search, freedom, and joy were too dark for the mood. In the use of nritta (technical dance), the element of pirouettes (chakkars), along with the fast pace and too much of coming and going of dancers with light effects produced, at times, almost created a robotic effect. Ironically, the theme of the production echoed happening in recent times. There is a belief to equate contemporary with the efforts to break free from ‘tradition’, a part of this exercise involves investment in the technological production of light and sound which interestingly serve as paddings to attain the contemporary status where the element of dance remains only a part of the creation of the spectacular. While it can be agreed that the art of traditional dance choreography allows for deviation from ‘tradition’ which happens, and has to happen, the challenge is to maintain the dominant power of the dance and not let the technological padding drown the central language of expression. The solution for this Trishanku like situation where the idea of contemporary lessens the dance is as much captured in the last line of the production as by T.S. Elliot in ‘Tradition and Individual Talent’ – “The past should be altered by the present as much as the present is directed by the past”