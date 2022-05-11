Step up and celebrate life, say dancers Slate Hemedi and Lorenzo da Selva

Their ‘Elektrik’ show forms part of Bonjour India 2022 in Hyderabad

It is time to dance again as the show ‘Electrik’ comes to Hyderabad on May 11 as part of Bonjour India 2022. Hosted by Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad, the Elektro dance with a touch of European music was created by popular choreographer Blanca Li in 2005. A team of seven dancers from her dance company in Paris are currently in India for a multi-city show in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

“Elektro dance was born at a nightclub in the suburbs of Paris around 2005; In the beginning, they just wanted to dance with a play of light,” shares team manager Stéphane Hivert. In the one-hour-fifteen-minute show, the unique choreography that blends electro music with Baroque influences promises to transport the audience to a world where dancers create optical illusions with their movements. The choreography is in parts by Blanca Li and the dancers choose their own movements. “When the dancers began performing, they were only 20 years old. Now, they are mature and their decade-long experience reflects in the movements,” says Stephane.

Since 2010, the group has travelled across the globe for shows that do not have any story to tell. Also, they do not have only Elektro music as ‘it would have been too long, loud and repetitive for the audience.’ “The first part has a touch of Baroque music and as the show progresses, the intensity of Elektro dance explodes on the stage,” he adds.

With a pink traditional stole around his neck, dancer Slate Hemedi walks in with co-dancer Lorenzo da Selva, jubilant after his win at the ‘battle’ (contemporary dance competition) in Mumbai.

Slate calls the show an opportunity to give dance’s universal message which is to celebrate life. “Elektro for me is like the disco of the 21st century. Many dancers living in remote corners have begun to use the internet because of our videos on social media. We share our work everywhere.”

Lorenzo chips in, “We are from different countries but never speak badly about them or their culture; we respect them. Also, there is no race in Elektro dance as it was born in the clubs. We are gender-neutral and from different origins. We love our dance.

Slate observes that COVID-19 created a break but it cannot be an excuse not to learn/pursue. “First it was World War, then came the Cold war, Ebola, Chikungunya and now COVID. Challenges will always be there but we need to find a way to optimize the time to share and spread, say with online events/workshops. We never know what happens next, so as artists, we need to learn and adapt.”

Slate goes on to show us a mudra he learnt in Mumbai, as Lorenzo shares that being rooted is his dancing mantra. “The Elektro dance community in Mumbai asked me how to create one’s own style. I told them, ‘You are from a country that has a thousand years of history and dance that is complex, with mudras, different footsteps and positions that are centuries old. Be yourself, use your identity in dance and create your own style.”