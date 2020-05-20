Dancers Laveena and Ashish complete 366 daily tutorials in a row

Bengaluru dancers eye Guinness World Record

Choreographers Laveena Kalra and Ashish Agrawal of the Laveena Ashish Dance Company have completed 366 daily dance tutorial videos on YouTube. The duo has applied for the Guinness World Record for ‘The most number of dance tutorial videos in a year’. The tutorial videos, which are five minutes long on average, feature a step-by-step instruction of moves from popular songs from many languages. Ashish, who is from Bengaluru, says, “Last New Year, we thought of doing something unique. We thought about people who are busy with their lives and don’t have time for dance classes. So, we came up with this idea to teach them the steps of popular songs they would see.” The playlist of 371 videos, however, has only 752 views on YouTube. “We spent a lot of time and energy working on these videos. We expected more traction. Now that we have completed this series, hopefully, more people would see it.” Laveena and Ashish have two decades of experience in professional dancing. They were former instructors at Shiamak Davar International (India) dance academy.