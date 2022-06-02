‘Abhyudaya Utsav’ to feature solo and duet renditions

Dancer Subbulakshmi Rana is set to launch the two-day dance fest in the city

Post the pandemic pause, films, fashion and food businesses have made a comeback in the city, followed by art and cultural activity. In the last few months, one got to see many music and dance events unfolding with increased audience attendance.

Abhyudaya Utsav On June 3, 6 pm at Nishumbita Ballet and Theatre Group, Indian Airlines Colony, Patigadda, Begumpet On June 4, 5.45 pm at Shilparamam, Madhapur

A two-day dance fest, ‘Abhyudaya Utsav’ will be held by Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala featuring performances by veteran and up-and-coming dancers on June 3 in the city.

“Abhyudaya signifies the sunrise. Art is to realise reality and experience liberation and joy. Our dance event allows the students of the classical art form to watch eminent classical dancers for inspiration and reinforcement of their passion,” says Subbulakshmi Rana who is a Bharatanatyam dancer, storyteller and the founder of Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala.

An alumnus of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, Subbulakshmi intends to bring back 'Margam', the traditional set course of the dance form, while keeping the thematic performances alive. With an intent to promote solo and duet performances, Subbulakshmi has chosen artists who would bring in the uniqueness and charm of these formats.

As part of the dance fest, dancers Nideesh and Indu Mohan, Directors of Indisha, Chennai and faculty of Kalakshetra Foundation, Subbulakshmi and her daughter Lasya Rana will be showcasing the duet rendition.

Classical dancer and actor Ashrita Vemuganti will give a solo performance followed by an ensemble by the students of Subbulakshmi’s Nrityashala.

Solo space

Subbulakshmi started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of 10 from T Keshav Narayan and Jayalakshmi Narayan and moved to Kalakshetra at 21.

After completing her Post Graduation in Kalakshetra and performing across the world with the troupe, she came to Hyderabad in 2008 and started her institute Subbulakshmi Nrityashala in 2009.

"I wanted my own space where I could explore and discover my potential as a solo dancer and also wanted to teach students who aspire to learn our Indian art form. By organising performances and inviting artistes from various places., we have been fulfilling our aim of spreading the awareness of our classical art form in both privileged and underprivileged communities," says Subbulakshmi and adds, "In this digital era it is not easy to stick to traditional methods but with a little innovation in teaching, one can bring back the essence of the traditional methods and change the perception to some extent." Through Abhyudaya Utsav, she hopes to reach a wider community of dance lovers.