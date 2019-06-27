Dance ensemble

A Kathak-Odissi natya production titled ‘Jaladasamaye’ will be performed by Mahagami Ensemble on June 30, 6.30 p.m., at Rukmini Sabhagriha, Aurangabad, to mark Kalidas Divas celebrations. Conceptualised and choreographed by Parwati Dutta, director, Mahagami, Aurangabad, this new production is based on Ritusamharam of Mahakavi Kalidas and will be a unique glorification of the Sanskrit language and poet Kalidas. Trained under stalwart gurus in both Kathak and Odissi genre, Parwati Dutta is known for her well-researched concepts, creative arrangement and high standard of training and group execution.