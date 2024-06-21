C.V. Chandrasekhar — A friend, philosopher and guide

Malavika Sarukkai: “Being an extraordinary artiste himself, his perception of art often influenced my thinking”.

My association with Chandru anna goes back several years when he returned to Chennai after being away from the city for long. I was intrigued by his experiences and journey in dance. In him, I found an artiste who combined scholarship and passion, tradition and change, depth and wonderment. These qualities inspired me to request him to create music compositions for dance concepts close to my heart. They included ‘Sthiti-Gati’, ‘Bird Song’ and ‘Laya’.

Our collaborative sessions were always in person, unhurried and gentle as we both deeply enjoyed the creative process. From his vast knowledge of Carnatic and Hindustani music, Chandru anna would effortlessly create melodic phrases, jati, lyric and rhythm that evolved into distinctive music compositions. These compositions took shape through dialogue, sensitivity and attention to detail, to best suit the concept I had in mind. Our mutual respect inspired discussions on dance at every stage. Being an extraordinary artiste himself, his perception of art often influenced my thinking.

Once the music was composed, he gave me all the freedom to interpret it as I desired. This was something I treasured. In him, I found an artiste of depth and courage, who was excited as I was to expand the boundaries of Bharatanatyam. He would often attend my performances with Jaya akka and I deeply cherished those occasions. He brought to my dance life a generosity of giving, which I can never forget.

Sujatha Vijayaraghavan: “His humility would often make us forget that we were in the presence of a legend”.

He had just recovered from an illness. We at Natyarangam requested him to take a break from his usual adavu sessions at our camp. Our more than 25-year association with the natyacharya was defined by love, reverence and learning. He participated in Natyarangam’s first thematic festival ‘Vandemataram’ in 1997, where he performed with wife Jaya a pudu kavithai set to music by him.

He was the convenor of the Natya Sangraham camp at Thennangur for more than two decades (from the year 2000). He could handle all the four branches of abhinaya — angika, vachika with poetry and music, aharya and satvika with equal felicity. He interacted with all the faculty members with easy informality, which made the sessions memorable and invaluable.

He challenged the young dancers with new variants of traditional adavus as he energetically led them around the temple during Garuda Utsavam at Thennangur.

His humility and approachability made us often forget that we were in the presence of a legend. His sense of humour revealed the child in him. During the late night thinnai discussions, he shared interesting anecdotes, sang songs, cracked jokes and analysed the dance scene.

Several memorable moments are etched in our minds such as when he came up with impromptu sancharis for Bombay Jayashri’s singing of a niraval for the line ‘Kamakshi kanchadalayathakshi’.

The final guru-sishya scene in the festival ‘Baandhava Bharatham’ saw the disciple leaving the gurukulam with a lamp, while turning back tearfully to look at his guru. And there stood Chandrasekhar blessing the disciple with his hand raised in benediction. He had taught innumerable disciples all his life. There was much more to learn from him as a great human being, with unswerving principles, sublime aesthetics and incomparable grace.

Praveen Kumar: “He was more than a guru”

In life, we come across people who become a part of our journey. So it was with guru C.V. Chandrasekhar. At a time when my father was unwell, I happened to meet sir, whose guidance and support came as a blessing.

Initially, my association was restricted to dance. But soon I became a part of his family, enjoying lunch and snack sessions and travelling with him. With his multi-faceted achievements, he became my personal and professional role model.

Another quality of his that I cherished most was his attending the performances of young artistes. Though a Bharatanatyam exponent, he was appreciative of different art forms. During class, he inspired us by sharing valuable memories and anecdotes from his training years. His high aesthetic values reflected in his demeanour too.

Indira Kadambi: “His vast knowledge, generously shared without expecting anything in return, motivated an entire generation of artistes”

In the presence of a true artiste, who embodied humility, affection, and wisdom, one experienced peace. His vast knowledge, generously shared without expecting anything in return, motivated an entire generation of artistes. His life and teachings have left an indelible mark on all those who had the privilege to learn from him, even if it was for a short period. I first met him in the early 1990s in the green room of the Mylapore Fine Arts after my performance. His subtle yet insightful criticism impacted my artistic journey. As a great musician, he instantly connected with my musician-husband, T.V. Ramprasadh. The informal music sessions we conducted at our homes are now cherished memories. He never missed our performances unless he was traveling. His generosity in showering appreciation, childlike smile and curiosity, and kind hospitality will always be remembered. He had a keen eye for intricate artistic details in dance, music, textiles, costumes, and even home decor.

Though he is no longer with us physically, his legacy lives on through his teachings, acts of kindness, and moments of selfless service.

