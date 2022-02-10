Christopher Gurusamy puts his best foot forward

10 February 2022 17:51 IST

There was never a dull moment in Christopher Gurusamy’s performance

Christopher Gurusamy’s enthusiasm on stage stands out. So light is he on his feet that his style can be called ‘aerial Bharatanatyam’. The characteristic twirls, springing into movement from muzhu mandi, arms touching the floor in ‘kitathaka tharikitatoms’, there was never a dull moment.

Christopher’s involved bhava shows that he has matured as an artiste. His performance at The Music Academy had many wow moments, particularly the sancharis in the varnam ‘Nathanai azhaithu va’ (Kamboji, adi) by Tiruveezhimizhalai Kalyanasundaram Pillai. In this piece, the nayika’s dream comes true when the lord comes to her doorstep. Christopher’s expression of being awe-struck at the sight and mocking the sakhi who did not oblige her had subtlety and finesse.

Eloquent eyes

But ‘Rama rama prana sakhi’ (Kshetrayya, Bhairavi, Adi, visualisation by Bragha Bessell) was his best. Christopher’s eyes were eloquent as he showcased Rama’s panic on not finding Sita and his subsequent grief. It was a complex piece that had Krishna as narrator, which could have been better explained. Murali Parthasarathy (vocal) shone in this piece, ably assisted by Sai Rakshit (violin).

Subramania Bharathi’s centenary was marked by an excerpt from Kannan Paatu, ‘Kannan en thozhan’. While one friend bemoans Krishna’s departure from Vrindavan, the other two reassure him that Krishna will always be with them, within them. Professor Raghuraman, Bharat Sundar and Bragha Bessell are the people behind this beautiful ragamalika, misra chapu. By now, the theme of separation had been overdone and Christopher’s role play became confusing after a point.

He ended with Othukkadu Venkata Subbaiyer’s Kalinga Narthana thillana (Surutti, tisra, adi), choreographed by K.P. Rakesh. In this, sollus and sahitya were alternated. Vibrant and full of challenging rhythms, the nadai of the song changes in the middle. It was a happy finale. Young and bright Bharatanatyam artistes Rakesh and Sudarshini Iyer did the nattuvangam. The latter’s intonation of the brisk varnam jathis (Arjunan Poovindran) was soft, accurate and pleasing. Sivaprasad was on the mridangam.