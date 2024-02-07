GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bhavajan Kumar’s performance was backed by good music

The young Bharatanatyam dancer gave a different treatment to traditional pieces

February 07, 2024 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

Rupa Srikanth
Bhavajan Kumar performing at the Music Academy’s dance festival on January 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Bhavajan Kumar, disciple of Leela Samson and Jyotsna Narayan, proved himself as a promising Bharatanatyam artiste at the Music Academy’s dance festival. He is graceful without being overtly so. There is a quiet dignity about his dance.

‘Ananda natana prakasam’ (Kedaram, Misra Chapu, Muthuswami Dikshitar, visualisation by Leela Samson) sparkled with jathis, which had both dynamic and still moments. The beauty of singing at a slower pace, especially the charanam, enhanced the appeal.

Bhavajan Kumar performing at the Music Academy’s dance festival on January 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

In the padavarnam, ‘Samiyai azhaithodi vaa’ (navaragamalika, Adi, K.N. Dandayuthapani Pillai, visualised by Leela Samson), the trikala jathi was unusual — the vilamba kala hardly had any steps, the dancer stayed in the kudichi mettu adavu for many counts, and the tisra section incorporated lots of jumps. The theermanam was one or two avarthanas too long. Bhavajan’s agility and a fine sense of timing saw him through unscathed. The second jathi with cross rhythm was also unusual. Music and dance received the same attention in this performance.

Girish Kumar wielded the cymbals, the pitch of which felt a bit high, G. Vijayaraghavan was on the mridangam, Praveen Kumar on the vocals, K.P. Nandini on the violin and Sujith Naik on the flute.

Bhavajan Kumar performing at the Music Academy’s dance festival on January 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Bhavajan’s articulation lacked clarity in some portions. The philosophical keerthanam, ‘Nanati baduku natakamu’ (Revathi, Adi, Annamacharya, visualised by Shantha and V.P. Dhananjayan) was a tough subject to handle, but Bhavajan made a brave attempt.

As the programme progressed, Bhavajan’s nritta seemed to lose steam. He concluded with the Purvi swaranjali (Rupaka, Tirugokarnam Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar) visualised by Leela Samson. This piece is to have predated the thillana, and has the colours and animals corresponding to each swara.

