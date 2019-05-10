Bharatha Kala Art Academy’s dance production, based on ONV’s poem ‘Amma’, celebrates motherhood

On Mother’s Day, Bharatha Kala Art Academy pays tribute to motherhood with a dance production, Amma, based on ONV Kurup’s celebrated poem of the same name. Bindu Lekshmi, director of the institution, says: “I wanted to do something special on Mother’s Day, simply because a mother is someone truly unique. The emotion of motherhood is so beautifully portrayed in ONV’s Amma.”

“I am aware that this poem has been enacted through drama and dance several times all over the world. But we plan to do it differently and with some new features in the production,” she adds.

Bindu Lekshmi, director of Bharatha Kala Art Academy | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The production is in the manner of a story narrated by a grandmother to a child, while the events unfold before the audience. Using digital technology, the performance will feature Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Bharathanatyam and Kuchipudi in different sessions. Perhaps what makes the production unique is that most of the dancers in the 18-member team are mothers. The challenge, Bindu says, is that none of them learnt dancing in their younger days but have always carried the dream of dancing.

“This is a special gift to these mothers too on Mother’s Day and to applaud their positive spirit,” says Bindu. Some of the mothers will also be accompanied in their performances by their daughters. Souparnika Pradeep, Bindu’s daughter, is part of the Kathakali segment.

Through the show, Bindu and her team hope to send out a message of motherly love, especially at a time when cruelty towards children is in the news. As a mark of respect, the performers will also honour 12 destitute mothers with ‘ponnada’ and monetary gifts during the function.

Amma will be the first of a series of dance productions on motherhood planned to be staged annually on Mother’s Day.

The performance, organised in association with Soorya, will be held at Ganesham, Thycaud, on May 11 at 6.30 pm.