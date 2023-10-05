October 05, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Social media is loving the video of an Assamese man — Sushil Hazarika, doing the Bihu dancing gracefully to the popular Assamese song Barikha Potharot. Sushil is a railway employee who works as a contractual worker in the Jan Shatabdi Express (12067) that runs in Assam, from Guwahati to Jorhat town .

Sushil Hazarika hails from Moranhat in the Dibrugarh district of Assam and was introduced to Bihu dance by his mother. However, it was his aunt, Beauty Chutiya who taught him the finer nuances of the dance. Sushil says, “I loved seeing my mother dance and got initiated into the form by her. Later, my aunt taught me the dance. My aunt was a Bihu Kuwori (a title given to Bihu dancers for their outstanding performances ) known for her graceful Bihu dance.”

Sushil’s graceful moves are attracting a lot of positive comments. Several social media users are quick to say that Sushil’s dance is top class; people from Assam are proud that someone is doing it right. Comparing his steps with the distorted Bihu dance showcased at the G20 summit, social media users are urging Bihu dancers to follow the correct method like Sushil and not add Bollywood steps.

Watch | Sushil Hazarika does Bihu dance in train | Video Credit: Instagram/princesushilhazarila.hazarila

Sushil’s work often requires to overlook passengers’ needs, including ensuring water and electricity in the washrooms, apart from attending to passengers’ complaints.

Apart from working with the Indian Railways, he also teaches Bihu dance when he gets time to hold dance workshops before Bohag Bihu. According to him, he was regular with workshops before joining the Indian Railways, but still attends a few when Bihu organisers and dance groups invite him. “I plan the workshops according to my leave and days off so that I can devote my attention and time. Right after my video was shared on social media, I have been swamped with calls from places like Nagaon, Nalbari and a few places from Upper Assam. I don’t know how I can adjust all these invites for workshops,” add Sushil.

Why did Sushil do an impromptu Bihu dance in the running train? “It was a good day, passengers were happy and I had some time before I clocked out. I love to dance when I feel happy. I love Bihu dance because of the movements. I feel liberated with the moves and the music.”

