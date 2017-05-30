Aqua dance with hues of Hawaii

Among the many summer recreations in Hyderabad, an aqua dance event attracted enthusiastic participation. Dance instructors Mandala Venu and Nicy Joseph recreated a theme based on Hawaii in their aqua dance event held at Country Club last weekend.

The sublime energy was strong with Venu and Nicy’s fun-filled choreography to Bollywood chartbusters as well as some Hawaiian songs. The power packed duo interacted actively with the participants and made them sway in the pleasant pool water. The Hyderabadi audience was transported to Hawaiian seashore with amazing ease!

Venu and Nicy made sure that the audience was well informed of the steps by going the extra mile and teaching the participants who were in all age groups ranging from a set of chirpy teenagers to the older lot. Every participant had an enjoyable time in the pool, and thanks to the popular tracks chosen; many of them were even singing away while dancing in the water. With Venu’s spontaneous jokes along with skilled dancing and Nicy’s never faltering energy levels, what more can one ask for?

The popular numbers were Baapu from Dangal and Badrinath Ki Dulhania which got maximum cheer from the crowd. Apart from aqua dance and fun, the duo gave some valuable insights on fitness and detox techniques for the enthusiastic crowd.

The icing on the cake was to have complimentary detox juices for all the participants from the emerging startup N Cold Pressed.

This event proved once again that there is never a wrong season to have fun. The colourful hues during the finale dance performance was another major highlight of the event. By the end of it, participants were reluctant to get off the pool and wanted more dance numbers. But there is always a new scope for another event and a fun theme.