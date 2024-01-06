ADVERTISEMENT

Anwesha Das impresses with her imaginative approach

January 06, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

Anwesha Das’s training comes through in her well-nuanced and mature abhinayas

Rupa Srikanth

Anwesha Da’s dance performance took place as part of the Magazhi cultural festival, hosted by Narada Gana Sabha on December 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Anwesha Das, a disciple of Urmila Satyanarayanan, is graceful, expressive and hardworking. So how does a good student improve? Once the basics are covered, a dancer’s maturity comes into play. This happens with time and experience and a continued engagement with the art form. Anwesha performed at Narada Gana Sabha’s December Music Festival this year.

In the opening Narasimha Misra alarippu from ‘Yadagiri Narasimha Suprabhatham’, one could recognise the dancer’s progress — she is maturing in her bhava. She kept rhythm effortlessly as the choreography went through a series of slower and faster tala cycles.

The melodious Khamas Daru varnam by Harikesanallur Muthiah Bhagavatar dedicated to Devi in Kannada, which lasted more than 30 minutes, had some taxing parts with the fast-paced tisra jathi, the Chamundeshwari episode, the mukthayi swara, and sahitya. The pace appeared good but had a fallout in incomplete finishes. Anwesha can improve on her groundedness, if she can be lighter on her feet. However, her energy level sustained all through.

When Meenakshi sees Sundareshwara for the first time it was a defining moment; the dancer held her gaze for long, slowly dropping her arms and finally her gaze shyly to realise the third breast has disappeared. The subtlety she has developed was showcased in the Kapi javali ‘Sarasamuladetanduku’ (Poochi Srinivasa Iyengar) when she plays a sweeya nayika dealing with an impatient husband. She is nervous of being seen by her family and is yet flattered by his attention. She agrees on a time, gives him a peck and runs away with a glint in her eye — the scene said it all.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tulasidas’ ‘Tumaka chalatha ramachandra’ in Misra Khamaj may have been close to the daru theoretically but was handled differently in musical terms by Binu Venugopal (vocal), with the help of Ishwar Ramakrishnan (violin) and Muthukumar (flute).

Urmila (nattuvangam) guided the musicians and dancer with skill, along with Nagai Sriram (mridangam), who kept her company in the rhythmic finishes. The team went back to the theme of Narasimha and closed with an animated Annamacharya kriti in Atana, Adi ‘Kadiri nrsmhudu’ on the story of Prahlada and Narasimha and a Narasimha mangalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US