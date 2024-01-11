‘Andalin Arangan’ brought alive Andal’s devotion to Ranganatha

January 11, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Just as mornings during the Margazhi season entail waking up early and singing the Thiruppavai, the evenings in Sabhas see dancers joyfully celebrating Andal. That’s what a group of young girls from Thushara Srinivasan’s Srirangam-based Lasya Nrithyalayam did, creating an atmosphere of joy through their thematic presentation, ‘Andalin Arangan’, at Bharat Kalachar’s Margazhi Mahotsavam.

The presentation focussed on Andal and the endeavours undertaken by Arangan (Ranganatha) to attain her.

The performance commenced with the prayer ‘Om Namah Pranavarthaya’. The main segment featured props such as the Sangu and Chakra, held from behind by young dancers and crafted from dry grass. As the props gracefully moved, a girl dressed as Ranganatha emerged. Another dry grass prop, depicting Andal, made its appearance, as the verse ‘Pallandu Pallandu’ was recited.

This sequence transitioned to the birth of Andal, accompanied by the rendition of Andal Mangalam. In this moment, Vishnuchittar, also known as Periyazhwar, joyfully embraced the arrival of Andal. The atmosphere was further enriched as the lines ‘Kodhai valarndhaal, hari namam kettaal’ played, revealing the sight of a young girl dressed as Andal in a vibrant red and orange attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, it transitioned to the part where the girls and Andal enquire about Kannan (Krishna). This included dance pieces that depicted the birth and growth of Krishna.

Another sequence showed Andal adorning herself with a garland, prompting Vishnuchittar to suggest that Ranganatha should be the one to place it around her neck. As Andal begins dreaming about Ranganatha, the six girls enthusiastically dance to the well-choreographed ‘Kannan avan, azhagan rangan avan’.

Andal and the girls also danced to the popular ‘Margazhi thingal’ verse. Added to this was the rendition of ‘Vanamali radharamana’. As the thematic presentation progressed, ‘Innum en manam ariyadha’ was sung. It also portrayed a young Krishna dancing with his companion.

Eventually, Ranganatha asks Vishnuchittar to bring Andal for their wedding, which culminated in the popular song ‘Malai matrinaal kothai malai satrinaal’.

The costume department acquitted itself well — especially with the costumes worn by Ranganatha, Andal, Vishnuchittar and the young Krishna. The orchestra featured G.R. Senthilkumar on the mridangam, Kamalesh on the nattuvangam, Vishnupriya Rangarajan on the vocals, Srivatsan on the flute and Muthukumaran on the violin.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.