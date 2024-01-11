GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Andalin Arangan’ brought alive Andal’s devotion to Ranganatha

The students of Lasya Nrithyalayam presented this oft-told Margazhi story with elan

January 11, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

Manasa Vijaylakshmi. C
A sequence from the thematic production ‘Andalin Arangan’ that was staged at Bharat Kalachar on January 4, 2024.

A sequence from the thematic production ‘Andalin Arangan’ that was staged at Bharat Kalachar on January 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Just as mornings during the Margazhi season entail waking up early and singing the Thiruppavai, the evenings in Sabhas see dancers joyfully celebrating Andal. That’s what a group of young girls from Thushara Srinivasan’s Srirangam-based Lasya Nrithyalayam did, creating an atmosphere of joy through their thematic presentation, ‘Andalin Arangan’, at Bharat Kalachar’s Margazhi Mahotsavam.

The presentation focussed on Andal and the endeavours undertaken by Arangan (Ranganatha) to attain her.

The performance commenced with the prayer ‘Om Namah Pranavarthaya’. The main segment featured props such as the Sangu and Chakra, held from behind by young dancers and crafted from dry grass. As the props gracefully moved, a girl dressed as Ranganatha emerged. Another dry grass prop, depicting Andal, made its appearance, as the verse ‘Pallandu Pallandu’ was recited.

Students of Lasya Nrithyalayam perform ‘Andalin Arangan’, the story that describes Andal’s bhakti towards Lord Ranganatha. The event was part of Bharat Kalachar’s Margazhi Mahotsavam 2023-2024.

Students of Lasya Nrithyalayam perform ‘Andalin Arangan’, the story that describes Andal’s bhakti towards Lord Ranganatha. The event was part of Bharat Kalachar’s Margazhi Mahotsavam 2023-2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This sequence transitioned to the birth of Andal, accompanied by the rendition of Andal Mangalam. In this moment, Vishnuchittar, also known as Periyazhwar, joyfully embraced the arrival of Andal. The atmosphere was further enriched as the lines ‘Kodhai valarndhaal, hari namam kettaal’ played, revealing the sight of a young girl dressed as Andal in a vibrant red and orange attire.

Next, it transitioned to the part where the girls and Andal enquire about Kannan (Krishna). This included dance pieces that depicted the birth and growth of Krishna.

Another sequence showed Andal adorning herself with a garland, prompting Vishnuchittar to suggest that Ranganatha should be the one to place it around her neck. As Andal begins dreaming about Ranganatha, the six girls enthusiastically dance to the well-choreographed ‘Kannan avan, azhagan rangan avan’.

Andal and the girls also danced to the popular ‘Margazhi thingal’ verse. Added to this was the rendition of ‘Vanamali radharamana’. As the thematic presentation progressed, ‘Innum en manam ariyadha’ was sung. It also portrayed a young Krishna dancing with his companion.

Eventually, Ranganatha asks Vishnuchittar to bring Andal for their wedding, which culminated in the popular song ‘Malai matrinaal kothai malai satrinaal’.

The costume department acquitted itself well — especially with the costumes worn by Ranganatha, Andal, Vishnuchittar and the young Krishna. The orchestra featured G.R. Senthilkumar on the mridangam, Kamalesh on the nattuvangam, Vishnupriya Rangarajan on the vocals, Srivatsan on the flute and Muthukumaran on the violin.

Related Topics

Friday Review / Chennai Margazhi Season

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.