Aishwarya opted for a traditional margam

20 January 2022 18:13 IST

Aishwarya Ananth Kartikh presented timeless pieces from the traditional repertoire

In the midst of watching thematic presentations, a simple Bharatanatyam margam came as a breath of fresh air. Aishwarya Ananth Kartikh chose classic compositions from the repertoire for her performance at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Natya festival.

She began with ‘Eeshana sandhi’ kavuthuvam in Malahari raga, composed by the Thanjavur Quartet, and choreographed by her guru Sudharani Raghupathy.

The timeless Anandabhairavi varnam, ‘Sakhiye indha velaiyil’, also a composition of the Thanjavur Quartet was the central piece. A nayika pleads with her sakhi to bring her lord to her. Aishwarya explored the emotions of shringara in detail.

Advertising

Advertising

Sensitive portrayal

Bright stars taking over the night sky, the fragrance of flowers in bloom, and Kamadeva shooting his love arrows were some of the sancharis delineated with sensitivity. She transitioned beautifully from shringara to bhakti when describing Rajagopalaswamy.

The popular padam ‘Yarukagilum bhayama’ in raga Begada which came next also drew attention to her abhinaya. Dancing at a leisurely pace, Aishwarya’s movements and footwork showed her strong classical foundation.

Aishwarya was supported by Nandini Anand Sharma on vocals, Priya Murle on the nattuvangam, Eshwar Ramakrishnan on the violin, Dhananjayan on the mridangam, and Muthukumar on the flute.

The Chennai-based writer reviews classical dance.