Aikyam brings together senior and young dancers for its two-day annual festival

Shafeekudeen and Shabana, sishyas of Natyacharyas V.P. and and Shanta Dhananjayan, performed on day two of the Aikyam festival, held recently. The dancers, coordinated in muted shades of green and mustard, were as pleasing as the Kalakshetra bani that they showcased.

In the 75-minute concert, the items flowed in quick succession aided by a solid team of accompanists. Kandadevi Vijayaraghavan on the violin set the tone for the evening. Singer Hariprasad’s fluidity was a huge support for the dancers. Jayshree Ramanathan’s nattuvangam and Guru Bharadwaj’s intonations on the mridangam were in sync as the artistes matched their steps efficiently, maintaining the laya component.

In an invocation to Ganesha, Shafeekudeen and Shabana neatly dealt with the many facets of the elephant-headed god in ‘Prabho ganapathe’ (raga Tilang).

The popular Papanasam Sivan varnam ‘Sami naan undan adimai’, was performed in memory of Prof C.V. Chandrashekar, from whom the duo had learnt this piece. While the bhakti bhava in the sthayi was clearly established, in the korvai sections the theermanams could have been jointly performed — this would added to the appeal. Instead, Shafeekudin performed the adavus, while Shabana stood in Samapada or Swastika.

The Khamas padam, ‘Theruvil vaarano’ was choreographed by Shafeekudeen and presented beautifully by Shabana. She conveyed the plight of the smitten Nayika expecting the arrival of her lord. The duo concluded with a crisp thillana in Kapi.

The concert series was a joint venture of MSMAB and Maanasi Arts Academy, which provides a platform for talented young dancers, who are paid to share their art.