Adithi Sriram dances with stars in her eyes

A dancer enjoying her own performance adds beauty to the recital and is a joyous sight for the audience as well. Adithi Sriram, a disciple of Meenakshi Chitharanjan, performed her solo Bharatanatyam recital as part of the Aadi Naatya Vizha 2024, presented by Brahma Gana Sabha. She commenced with ‘Ananda narthana ganapathim’, a composition of Oothukadu Venkata Subbaiyer, set in raga Nattai and Adi tala.

Next came the centrepiece of the evening, a Daru varnam ‘Maate malayadwaja’. This composition by Muthiah Bhagavatar is dedicated to s Meenakshi, the presiding deity of Madurai. Adithi elaborated on the story of Meenakshi’s birth. It is said that king Malayadhvaja of the Pandyas was deeply troubled because he had no heir. Following the advice of the devas, he performed a yagna, and from the sacred fire emerged Meenakshi. She was raised to become a capable ruler, and when the time came, she declared her intention to conquer the eight directions and rule the world. Eventually, she reached Mount Kailash, the abode of Shiva. Seeing His divine form, she fell in love, and Shiva promised to come to Madurai to marry Meenakshi. The composer describes the goddess’ as an epitome of beauty and courage. This piece is set to raga Khamas and Adi tala.

Adithi’s performance was marked by sharp expressions and precise movements. The enthusiasm she displayed added charm to the recital.

Following this was the song ‘Madhura nagarilo’, which narrates the playful antics of Krishna. The piece describes how a young gopi, who is on her way to sell milk and make a living, is intercepted by Krishna. She pleads with him to let her go. She promises to stop on her way back, when the sun has set and the cows are being taken to their sheds.” This piece is set in Anandabhairavi raga and Adi tala and is a composition by Chittoor Subramaniam Pillai. Adithi’s lively dancing matched the mood of the song.

The concluding piece was the tillana in raga Dhanashree and Adi tala, a composition by Swathi Tirunal. Adithi came across as a promising youngster, who understands the importance of making dance reflect the emotions in the lyrics and capture the rhythm and melody of the compositions.