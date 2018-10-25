Steps of talent and skill grace Soorya Dance and Music Festival

The dance segment of the Soorya Dance and Music Festival always gives prominence to Bharatanatyam. This year, five Bharatanatyam dancers took centre stage. Mohiniyattam and Kuchipudi were also given slots at the fete. There was no duet or group presentations.

Rama Vaidyanathan brought innovative ideas to traditional texts while sticking to the framework of Bharatanatyam. The opening kautuvam, based on verses from Thiruvampavai, depicting maidens getting ready for their temple visit, was a joyful piece. A poem by Guru Nanak, showcasing the 10 stages of life, was portrayed as an embryo recollecting how it went through the different stages in its past life.

Bharatanatyam recital presented by Rama Vaidyanathan | Photo Credit: Hareesh N. Nampoothiri

After a padam in raga Murali depicting an enraged lover of Krishna, she presented a choreography based on four pasurams (hymns) by Thirumangai Alwar. The ‘Pasuramalai’ had four heroines showing different kinds of love towards their respective lords

Priyadarsini Govind began her Bharatanayam performance with ‘Shadakshara Kautuvam’ followed by ‘Samiyai azhaithodi va’, a Dandayudhapani Pillai varnam. Her usual grace was missing from the footwork. Her abhinaya was also lacklustre. Two javalis and a bhajan formed the latter portion of the recital and those were presented well.

Bharatanatyam recital presented by Priyadarsini Govind | Photo Credit: Hareesh N. Nampoothiri

A varnam inspired by ‘Nachiar Tirumozhi’, the romantic poems of Andal addressing Sree Ranganathar of Thiruvarangam, was well presented by Meenakshi Srinivasan.

Following the varnam, Meenakshi presented a heroine in a completely different mood, teasing Lord Nataraja for his one-legged posture. She continued with Jayadeva’s final ashtapadi ‘Kuru yadu nandana’, and Radha in a sensuous mood came alive in Meenakshi’s presentation. She concluded with a short piece in Malayalam saluting Kerala and it's people for the way they stood together during the recent time of distress.

Bharatanatyam recital presented by Meenakshi Srinivasan | Photo Credit: Hareesh N. Nampoothiri

Methil Devika started her Mohiniyattam with a cholkettu. Two situational pieces: Rama meeting Sita before their marriage and Shiva performing the cosmic dance upon Patanjali's prayers, were then presented.

Mohiniyattam recital presented by Methil Devika | Photo Credit: Hareesh N. Nampoothiri

Her take on ‘Kuru yadu nandana’ was explicit, faster-paced than usual ashtapadis, laced with sancharis and dance sequences. The last one was based on ‘Hariharaputhram sastharam’, a Dikshitar kriti on Lord Ayyappa.

Asha Sharath’s Bharatanatyam was mostly abhinaya-oriented and the dance aspects throughout the recital were less explored. Swathi Thirunal's ‘Bhavayami raghuramam’ was the main piece. Although she has a flair for abhinaya, expanding every story in each passage of the keerthana proved to be tiresome for the audience.

Manju Warrier began her Kuchipudi recital presenting Rukmini in the pravesa daravu from Rukmini Kalyanam. The chosen tarangam was ‘Madhava Madhava Krishna’ in ragamalika and Adi tala. While her dance sequences were a bit relaxed, her striking postures and her stage persona enthralled the audience.

Kuchipudi recital presented by Manju Warrier | Photo Credit: Hareesh N. Nampoothiri

It looked like ‘Kuru yadu nandana’ was a favourite amongst the dancers at this edition of the fete. After a Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam take on the piece, Manju too presented it, but in Kuchipudi style. Swathi Thirunal’s Bhupalam thillana was the final item.

Bharatantyam recital presented by Janaki Rangarajan | Photo Credit: Hareesh N. Nampoothiri

The efforts taken for the dance and choreography were clearly evident in Janaki Rangarajan’s Bharatanatyam recital. The opening piece ‘Panchamugha Parameswaram’, depicting the five different faces of Lord Shiva, and the final tharana, based on poems by Rumi, Kabir and Amir Khusrow, deserve special mention. However, as the emphasis seemed to be on the dance aspect, the abhinaya fell short in the performance. A modern-day lullaby with women-children empowerment as the theme failed to impress.

The dance recitals were organised by Soorya India as part of the 42nd edition of their Soorya Festival.