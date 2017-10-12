The spirit of patriotism

It was dancers’ day out. Some senior members of Mumbai Chapter of ABHAI (Association of Bharatanatyam Artistes of India) opened the morning of Gandhi Jayanti with Vande Mataram and Asatoma Sadhgamaya in the bright glow of candles and eelectric bulbs. The seven dancers were attired in the traditional costumes of Tamil Nadu, Kerala , Maharashtra, Punjab and Bengal.

This invocation ushered in ‘Swatantra Bharati’ hosted by Guru Jayashree Rajagopalan, director of Nrithyodaya and convener of ABHAI, Mumbai, at the Mysore Association auditorium, Matunga.

Young, sprightly disciples of Guru Jyothi Mohan offered patriotic songs of Bharatiyar, Veer Savarkar and concluded with ‘Vande Mataram.’ It was a well-choreographed and well-delivered segment . Their energy was contagious.

Three disciples of Guru Asha Balan Nambiar presented verses from Vaishnava Janato and Vande Mataram in Odissi style. Odissi with its inherent grace conveyed the patriotic message and the music enhanced the dance.

Singers from different age groups, trained by Guru Hema Balasubramanian, supported by Aditya Rajagopalan (mridangam) and Sharanya (flute) sang in unison, in a remix mode in different octaves,oft-heard songs.

The senior disciples took charge in the absence of the teacher and gave impeccable introductions in English and Marathi and concluded with ‘Shanti Nilava Vendum’ and ‘Manadil Urudi’.

Their mentor Sumithra Ramesh, who received the honours in place of Hema, praised their discipline and dedication.

Disciples of Jayashree Rajagopalan showcased the images of our ‘Punya Bhoomi’ that forges ahead in spite of vicissitudes.

Moving in harmony

Using Bharatiyar’s lines, the presentation focused on the growth of industry, technological progress, unity in diversity and caste and cultural differences. Every dancer matched steps in ‘Onnum Onnum rendu.’ The dancers moved in perfect harmony, creating a beautiful visual.

This sequence showed how a simple piece can be reworked and enhanced with intelligent choreography.

In a deviation from patriotic songs, disciples of Kathak exponent Shila Mehta presented a tarana in raga Kalavati in teen taal, dhrut laya. The guru and the three disciples spoke about Gandhi’s relevance in their path of self-discovery. Clad in milky white costume laced with muted gold, the dancers proved that perfection is the mantra for any stage show.

A dulcet ‘Amaar janma bhoomi’ by Guru Padmini Radhakrishnan, with immaculate enunciation, supported just by a harmonium, had three disciples moving delightfully across the stage , emoting to intermittent English narration and proving the versatility of the Bharatanatyam . Tagore’s ‘Ekla Chalo Re’ extorted individuals to go it alone, stand up for his/her conviction; summing up wisdom in one line.

A skit by SIES College theatre group was dedicated to Major Ramaswamy Parameshwaran, the Param Veer Chakra awardee and an alumni of the college. The cadets from NCC, part of many national pageants, showed how a young soldier was martyred. “Our effort was to showcase the sacrifices of the soldiers and their families,” said Aarti Sule, professor and director.

Chief Guest Suprabha Agarwal, director, Rajmata Jijau, Mother-Child Health and Nutrition Mission, Government of Maharashtra, bureaucrat and Bharatanatyam dancer rolled into one and Darshana Jhaveri, veteran Manipuri exponent, addressed the audience and pointed out how such programmes sustain our culture.

The event ended with the singing of the National Anthem led by Padmini Radhakrishnan.

The lead and the end segment were by seniors, who set this path of tradition and culture for the young participants to emulate and enrich. It was an appropriate way to celebrate and remember the Father of the Nation.