A visual treat

Celebrating the iconic journey of four decades of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s dance-drama Krishna

Soma Basu
August 26, 2022 02:05 IST

A scene from Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s 46th edition of Krishna | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the 46th time in a row, Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice-chairperson of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK), helmed her pet project and passion – an enthralling two-and-a-half hour dance drama based on the legend and worship of Lord Krishna.

The enthusiasm of the audience is a testimonial to the troupe’s hard work and dedication that goes into the making of the extravaganza. It has been a show marked by dynamic performances, colourful costumes, electrifying lights and sets, captivating music and cutting-edge technology.

This year the utilisation of an LED wall through the presentation was engaging as relevant photographs and videos played along simultaneously with the scenes enacted.

A scene from Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s 46th edition of Krishna | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“The idea each time is to offer something fresh and create an interesting ambience for our viewers, and also make the performance relevant,” says Shobha. ,

When it was launched in 1977 as ‘Krishnavatar’, it was based on the romance of Radha and Krishna. But over the years, the group expanded the scope of its performance and added the battle of Kurukshetra and made the show energetic.

A scene from Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra’s 46th edition of Krishna | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This year the performers were seen in traditional dance styles such as Mayurbhanj Chhau, Odissi and Kalaripayattu to depict Lord Krishna’s life, from his birth to his role in the Mahabharata. Trained under Guru Shashidharan Nair, the performers showcased their talent and years of experience.  

While the costumes for the show came from Mathura and different cities of Kerala and Rajasthan, an interesting feature of the show is that all the jewellery and props were made by the artistes themselves. -- Shruti Sanwariya

