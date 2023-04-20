A theatre festival for all

April 20, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 05:06 pm IST

When the houselights came on, the resounding applause wouldn’t stop. In beautifully decorated surroundings outside the theatre during the annual Remembering Veenapani Festival, more treats were on offer: popsicles, burgers, bajjis and rich conversations. People lingered, however, to soak in the magic of performances happening at Adishakti Theatre’s Koothu Kovil in Puducherry.

The festival, held recently, wasn’t just about stellar performances by artistes, who have carefully honed their craft. What made it remarkable was the way it energetically reunited audiences with the vision and intent of Veenapani Chawla – an arts pioneer, who forever transformed Indian Theatre and an arid land outside Puducherry, into a fertile space of learning.

An English teacher, who discovered a passion for theatre, Veenapani’s artistic experiments have nurtured and influenced the creative practices of some of the greatest actors, directors, writers, musicians and dancers of our time. She led by example – training with expert arts practitioners across the country, and finding newer modes of accessing performance energy within the body.

SOPE workshop

She designed the Source of Performance Energy (SOPE) workshop, an actor training module that still draws participants from across the world. Veenapani’s research also led to the creation of a unique performance methodology, rooted in traditional arts but contemporary in expression. As theatre-goers over the country know, Team Adishakti’s well-crafted plays run to packed houses.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Veenapani’s sudden demise in November 2014, her colleagues and mentees, Vinay Kumar and Nimmy Raphael, have taken forward Adishakti’s training and performance practices. Vinay Kumar, artistic director, Adishakti Theatre, shares that the festival began as a small offering to stay connected with Veenapani’s work. In nine years, it has grown into a celebration of finely tuned artistic practices.

Though the Festival is crowd-funded, the shows are not ticketed so that it is accessible to people from all strata. “Every show during this year’s festival drew a different kind of audience. Only if a theatre space allows a variety of audiences to come in can there be an interesting engagement. This is how theatre can grow,” says Vinay.

“As a Theatre Company, our influences come from multiple sources,” says Nimmy Raphael, managing trustee, Adishakti Theatre. “In keeping with Veenapani’s belief that ‘anything and everything is theatre’ – music, dance, magic and many other art forms are included in the festival every year. The goal is to bring in quality performances for local communities to watch.”

Chat sessions

This year’s edition included an interactive session called Adishakti Gupshup that was held before every performance. Seated in the wooded, frontyard of the theatre, performers highlighted the creative processes that shaped their work. Adishakti Gupshup facilitated a glimpse into the creative journeys behind each show.

If the inaugural performance by well known Hindustani vocalist Shubha Mudgal revolved around ‘Women, Sexuality and Song’, Savita Rani’s ‘Notion(s): In Between You and Me’ was an energetic solo performance that questioned the notions of nation and identity that we partly create for ourselves, and partly fall prey to. Aaditya Rawat’s ‘A Lullaby to Wake up’ was an interactive performance created by the first-ever Adishakti Theatriculate awardee.

Apart from concerts by Hindustani vocalist Siddhartha Belmannu and Tenma’s Kootali band, the festival witnessed senior dancers engaging with their art in refreshing ways. ‘Naachiyar Next’ by Anita Ratnam and her team of talented dancers and musicians presented Andal for Gen Next by blending traditional and contemporary elements. Odissi exponent, Bijayini Satpathy, masterfully drew the audience into a sacred space through her choreographic work – ‘Abhipsaa – A Seeking.’

And there were folk presentations too -- a pulsating Lavani performance and Rang-E-Thar’s haunting desert tunes.

Remembering Veenapani Festival 2023 highlighted that live performances are ever so relevant, irrespective of the education, artistic training and urban-rural context of the audience. Each performer seemed to take forward Veenapani’s search for new performance vocabularies and possibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT