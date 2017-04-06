A study of Kaikeyi

Odissi danseuse and teacher Sharmila Mukherjee believes that Kaikeyi is possibly the most misunderstood character in Valmiki’s epic treatise, the Ramayana. Conventional readings of the epic portray her as ‘an evil queen’ or ‘a jealous wife’ or even the ‘quintessential stepmother’ but Sharmila feels there is more to king Dasharatha’s favourite queen, aspects that defy simple stereotyping.

“It was a book of English poems that I read on Kaikeyi composed by Amrita Sen that sparked the idea. I felt an urge to read more about her. Gradually, I realised that there are more ‘greys’ in her character than the black and whites we have been fed right from childhood,” says Sharmila over the phone.

Finally, the research culminated into an idea for a dance production, one that “will attempt to showcase Kaikeyi in a whole new light,” she says. She travelled to Bhubaneshwar in search of a script writer and found that Pt. Nityanand Mishra was equally enthusiastic about studying Kaikeyi. “It is not as if Kaikeyi, in my dance production, has suddenly turned into a heroine. What we have tried to do is retain the human qualities--the compassion, the love, a sudden loss of perspective followed by loneliness and repentance. In other words, we have tried to present a holistic picture rather than a one-shade analysis,” explains Sharmila.

The decision to banish Rama for 14 years to the forest, says Sharmila, was a ‘momentary lapse of judgement’ for Kaikeyi, swayed by the persuasive words of Manthara. “Look at the epic closely and you’ll realise that the gods in these texts are actually human,” says Sharmila and adds, “Projects such as these make me realise that there is still such scope to plod through our epics and re-examine our readings and notions about these well-known characters.”

The 35-minute Odissi dance production will briefly touch upon the warrior that Kaikeyi was, the loving mother that she was to Rama and the strong-willed and stubborn woman that she became. Towards the end, it will portray her desolation and a deep sense of regret. “In Sen’s book, towards the end, the poems focus more on the loneliness of Kaikeyi. We, in the dance production, have brought repentance too.”

‘Kaikeyi’ will be featured alongside two other productions - an Odissi duet by Lingaraj and Sanjukta Pradhan and ‘Karuna’, an Odissi feature on the life of Mother Teresa by Ileana Citaristi and Art Vision. All three productions will be part of ‘Pravaha’, the annual dance festival that Sharmila hosts every year as a tribute to her guru Kelucharan Mohapatra. Pravaha will take place on April 7 at ADA Rangamandira in Bangalore at 6.30 p.m.