These classical dancers prove that it is never too late to dance

When Sreedvei Pillai started accompanying her daughter, Sanjana Nair, to her Bharatanatyam class, she never imagined that she would soon follow in her daughter’s footsteps. This Sunday, the 44-year-old IT professional will be performing for the first time with a group of Mohiniyattam dancers at Attukal Temple. Sreedevi says, “Dance was a medium to keep myself fit and I preferred that to going to a gym! It feels great to be getting on the stage at this age.”

It is a first for many others in this 12-member batch from Sitharas Performing Arts run by Sithara Balakrishnan. There are professors, teachers and engineers, all between the ages of 35 and 52. Most of them had to discontinue dance at some point of their lives due to various responsibilities that consumed their time.

“This is our second senior batch. Their infectious energy keeps them going and all of them work hard, mainly because they have set their hearts on it,” says Sithara.

Renju Chandran, an engineer with Indian Space Research Organisation’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, had joined a dance school to give company to her friend who was battling depression. “Even though she discontinued it, I went ahead because dancing makes me happy,” says Renju.

While Divya Jishith, assistant professor with Sarabhai Institute of Science and Technology, has a few stage performances to her credit, she is excited about performing Mohiniyattam for the first time, Sailaja S, chairperson of Sree Vidyadhiraja Vidyalayam, is overwhelmed about picking up her dance classes that she had discontinued in college. “Dance de-stresses me and makes me feel young. It was tough initially, but I didn’t want to miss out on the experience,” says Sailaja.

They will perform a Ganapathi stuthi, cholkettu, padam and thillana. The event is on June 2 at 6.30 pm.